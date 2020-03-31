Dragapella Quartet parodies "From a Distance" in quarantine!

What's an out-of-work girl gonna do while stuck in quarantine? Sing about it, of course! The Kinsey Sicks, America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet, gives their own twisted spin on the world's most recognized method of limiting the current global contagion, all from the safe confines of their own homes.

(Advance apologies to the divine Bette Midler for skewering yet another of her classic ballads!)





