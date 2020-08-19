Doves Leak Album Track Notation, Inviting Fans To Perform It Before Hearing It

The Manchester-band has shared the collection's closing track, Forest House.

Just weeks before the release of Doves' first new album in 11 years, The Universal Want, the Manchester-band has shared the collection's closing track, Forest House, challenging fans to work out how it sounds. The legendary trio has 'leaked' the sheet music and lyrics, putting out a call to musicians of all capabilities, playing any instrument, to interpret the unreleased track. Fans must perform it to hear it and are encouraged to tag the band when posting their versions, using #dovesleak. To access the sheet music and lyrics, visit the band's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and HERE.



The band says: "It's been eleven years since our last album, and we all know how hard the last few months have been, so let's have a little fun where we can. Anyone can have a go, even if all they have is an old, beat-up guitar, so let's see what people can cook up." The band will reward the most ear-catching version - whether for its accuracy or innovation - with a signed The Universal Want box set AND Jimi Goodwin's original vocals being added to their recording.

The Universal Want has earned critical praise spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum, Rolling Stone, CLASH, Uncut and beyond as well as radio airplay with Sirius XMU, KCRW, WXPN, KEXP, WXRT, WFUV + more. The Universal Want will be released in multiple, special edition formats including a limited run of colored vinyl and a sought-after box set, comprising the album on vinyl and cassette, a limited-edition Remix LP, postcards and signed prints.



First emerging in 1998, Doves' first album, Lost Souls (2000), received a Mercury Award nomination, before Number One follow-up, The Last Broadcast (2002) achieved the same critical feat, at the same time as delivering the major league, breakthrough singles, There Goes The Fear and Pounding. Straight-to-Number One follow up, Some Cities (2005) and final, pre-pause album Kingdom of Rust (2009) completed what could have been a perfect legacy had the story ended there.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You