Douran Releases 'Avalanche' EP, Featuring Remixes By Celebrated Producers

Multi-talented cinematic electronica producer and composer Douran has released his upcoming EP Avalanche on the 21st of May via Allo Floride Records. On the EP, listeners will find the ethereal 'Midnight Breath'. Ahead of the EP release, the producer has already shared the title-track, accompanied by an exclusive remix by Parisian Electronic/ Dance artist Joachim Pastor as well as 'Inertia', accompanied by an exclusive remix by the legendary Brazillian underground artist Gui Boratto who has credits on countless releases for major and independent record labels and previously worked with Massive Attack, Goldfrapp, Moby and the Pet Shop Boys). Fans can also expect to hear the previously unreleased remixes by Koelle and Fluida.

Parisian producer Douran has received support from CLASH Magazine and DJ Mag (France) as well as tastemaker Youtube channels MrSuicideSheep, Dealer de Musique and Progressive Astronaut, to name a few, contributing to his play count of over 2.6 million across streaming platforms. The talented producer has also had his single 'Race To Infinity' playlisted by English DJ and producer Nick Warren and has shared a stage with Solumun, Tale Of Us and Henrik Schwarz along with several other well-known producers. Douran draws upon the likes of Johan Johansson, Olafur Arnalds, and David August for inspiration. In turn, the A-side of the EP calls to mind a unique mixture of Hans Zimmer, Moderat and Rone however, the B-side of remixes reflects the likes of Solomun, Ben Böhmer and Avoure.

As Douran creates his unique cinematic universe with dramatically rolling soundscapes and orchestral synths, the listener's imagination can't help but run wild as it's transported into a land of adventurous rhythmic tones. Giving a selection of remixers the opportunity to run with their imaginations and create their own interpretations, Douran has laid the groundwork for numerous reinterpretations as musicians across the board manage to find resonance and inspiration within his distinctive work.

Douran tells us the concept behind the Avalanche EP: "I really imagined this EP like movie scores, with different intensities and emotions depending on the scenes, but I also thought it through like live music. This EP was actually composed with movies playing in a loop in the background, helping a lot with entering a narrative flow state, and I was often seeing myself playing in a movie theatre in front of a crowd that would come not only to watch a movie but to also dance on some music, like a dancefloor-theatre. It's really the duality I was looking for!"



