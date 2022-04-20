Don't Believe in Ghosts Debut New Rock Single 'This Is Paradise'

Alternative rock band Don't Believe in Ghosts has just released their latest single, "This Is Paradise."

The new song combines state-of-the-art indie-pop production with a modern rock sound, all surrounded by lyrics of finding freedom in losing yourself. A music video for the song will be released on April 20th.

Currently, the band is featured on the soundtrack of the new Apple TV+ show WeCrashed starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. Don't Believe in Ghosts is also featured performing on the show's third episode. "This Is Paradise" can now be streamed on all digital platforms worldwide.

With their latest single, Don't Believe in Ghosts explores optimism in the face of difficulty and hopes to lift people with their infectious melodies.

"This song is about the mental pitfalls of self-doubt and pushing yourself till you finally crack," explains lead singer Steven Nathan. The lyrics in "This Is Paradise" follow the idea of losing your mind, yet coming to terms with this lack of control. Intense guitar riffs are interspersed with electric synth chords to have listeners hooked from beginning to end.

"Don't give energy to the ghosts of your past," says Nathan when describing the meaning behind the band's name, "Worrying about what other people may think can be draining and debilitating."

The band amplifies this theme throughout their music with an unapologetic and boisterous sound that demands your attention. "This Is Paradise" is a creative collaboration of the four band members, headed by the writing and mixing production of Steven Nathan.

The track was co-written by Morgan Rose from the rock band SEVENDUST. "This Is Paradise" was mastered by 4-time Grammy nominee Stephen Marcussen, who has worked with musicians such as The Strokes, Bruno Mars, and Nirvana.

Don't Believe in Ghosts got their start in New York City in 2017, led by singer-songwriter and producer Steven Nathan. The band includes Dan DelVecchio on guitar, Alex Goumas on bass, and Ken Yang on drums.

They saw a surge in popularity just before the start of the pandemic, in part because of their two sold-out headlining shows at NYC's famed Bowery Ballroom, a buzzing tour, a successful radio campaign, and features in American Songwriter, Kings of A&R, and Alternative Press Magazine, who included them in their 40 Artists You Need to Hear list. Their music has been featured on many TV shows, including Ink Master and The US OPEN.

In support of their new single, the foursome will be headlining a show at the Rockwood Music Hall in NYC on April 22nd at 9 pm. Tickets for the show are available on the venue's website.

"This Is Paradise" is a liberating rock anthem that demands to be played at full volume. The song, released through Imagen Records / Warner ADA, is available to stream worldwide on all platforms. Stay tuned for the song's music video to be released on April 20th.

Listen to the new single here: