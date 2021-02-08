Donna Lewis Releases New EP, TOLD YOU SO, Today

A celebrated chanteuse and songwriter with a signature breathy voice, Donna Lewis has released her new EP, Told You So, today. With the lockdown as a catalyst, Donna felt isolated but fortunate to be able to work from home and get lost in the music. On Told You So, Donna Lewis returns to her roots: writing at the piano. Living in the countryside, nature helped her shut out the sadness that was happening around the world. The heart of Told You So is about missing loved ones, memories and friends supporting one another. These are songs to bring comfort and courage to everyone who is separated from the ones they love.

Donna Lewis soared to fame in 1996 with the international, dance-pop classic "I Love You Always Forever" off of her acclaimed debut album, Now in a Minute. People around the globe still have boundless love for the smash-hit song -- which became the first track ever to receive a million spins on American radio and the third best-selling tune in the history of Atlantic Records -- but the multi-dimensional Welsh native is an artist who is as comfortable with catchy pop tunes as she is with jazz, acoustic, electronica and beyond as displayed throughout her illustrious career. She released her second album, Blue Planet, in 1998 which spawned two hits including "Love Him" which topped the Billboard dance charts.

To date, she's released five full-length albums and has collaborated with many artists through the years including The Art of Noise, Souled Out, Project 46 and DubVision, David Baron, David Lowe, Delia Derbyshire Appreciation Society as well as her longtime friend and collaborator, David Torn. In 2015, Torn and Lewis joined forces to release Brand New Day. The album redefined her as an artist with its jazz-inflected cover tunes (Neil Young, Damien Rice, Chocolate Genius) and genre-busting original songs as well as a rapturous new version of "I Love You Always Forever."

Told You So track listing:

I Told You So

Silent World

No Better Place

Stolen Love

Stones in the River Bed