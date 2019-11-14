Don McLean Receives Star On Las Vegas Walk Of Stars

Today, "The American Troubadour" singer/songwriter Don McLean was enshrined into the Las Vegas Walk of Stars joining other illustrious celebrities and musicians such as Mr. Las Vegas himself Wayne Newton, Donnie & Marie, Liberace, Rich Little, Siegfried & Roy, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Gloria Estefan, Engelbert Humperdinck, and more. The star unveiling ceremony, which took place in front of the Paris Hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Blvd, was conducted by Las Vegas Walk of Stars president Bob Alexander.



"We are extremely excited and privileged to honor Don McLean into the Las Vegas Walk of Stars," says president and founder Bob Alexander. "Don's contributions to the entertainment business as a singer and songwriter have been written about in history books, therefore, it is also only fitting for Don to have his name enshrined within a star on Las Vegas Boulevard."



Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late '60s, he went on to score mega-hits like "American Pie," "Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)," "Castles in the Air" and many more. In 2004, McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by country superstar Garth Brooks. In 2000, "American Pie" was named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the RIAA and in 2002 was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. In 2015, one of McLean's four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to "American Pie" was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2017 brought a huge honor when his iconic song was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."



"I have performed in Las Vegas so many times over the past 45 years," says Don McLean. "I have seen Vegas change so much over the years, but the people who live here and visit are always ready for a good time. I hope that I can continue to bring my music to the venues all around Vegas so I can stop and visit my new star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. To receive such an honor that will live on forever is so great."



With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, McLean's prowess for writing timeless songs was again captured on his 2018 album, Botanical Gardens, as he artfully weaves country, Americana, folk, and boot stomping rock for an eclectic, yet American sound that he is known for.

Don McLean On Tour:

NOV 21 - City Winery / Chicago, Ill.

NOV 22 - The Newton Theater / Newton, N.J.

DEC 13 - Capitol Theatre Clearwater / Clearwater, Fla.

DEC 14 - The Clubhouse at Valencia Shores / Lake Worth, Fla.

2020

JAN 19 - 30A Songwriters Festival / Miramar Beach, Fla.

FEB 29 - Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center / Sugar Loaf, N.Y.

MAR 28 - Union Colony Civic Center / Greeley, Colo.

APR 17 - Kirkland Performance Center / Kirkland, Wash.

MAY 01 - Walt Disney World Resort / Orlando, Fla.

MAY 02 - Walt Disney World Resort / Orlando, Fla.

MAY 06 - Living Arts Center / Mississauga, Canada

MAY 09 - Keswick Theater / Glenside, Pa.

MAY 15 - The Suffolk Theatre / Riverhead, N.Y.

MAY 16 - City Winery / Boston, Ma.

AUG 15 - The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va.

AUG 21 - Martin Luther King Jr. Arena with Alabama / Savannah, Ga.

AUG 22 - Hertz Arena with Alabama / Estero, Fla.

**Click here for Don's most updated tour calendar



