Dolly Parton to Live Stream First-Ever South by Southwest Performance

Leading up to the eagerly awaited releases of her original novel, Run, Rose, Run, co-written with best-selling author James Patterson, and its companion music album, global superstar and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Dolly Parton is partnering with FOX Entertainment's Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) to launch "Dollyverse" an audience-centric Web3 experience, at the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals starting next week.

To promote the debut of Run, Rose, Run, Parton will make her first-ever appearance at SXSW on March 18, when she and Patterson will speak about the project at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater. Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Connie Britton ("The White Lotus," "Nashville," "Friday Night Lights") will moderate the conversation with Parton and Patterson.

Immediately afterwards, she will give a live performance featuring songs from Run, Rose, Run, along with a few of her hits. Scheduled to open for Parton and Patterson are Kovic, Callie Twisselman, Electra Mustaine and The Brothers Moore. The entire event will be streamed live for free on "Dollyverse" by Eluvio, which also will power the "Dollyverse's" NFT sales.

The "Dollyverse" will release an exclusive selection of official and certified Dolly NFT collectibles, including limited-edition NFTs of the Run, Rose, Run music album and a limited series of Dolly-inspired NFT artwork, for purchase during and after SXSW. In-person attendees at Parton's performance will be able to claim a free NFT, while fans streaming the event will be able to receive tokens authenticating their participation.

"There's almost nothing more important to me than connecting with my fans. And I'm almost always up for trying something new and different," said Parton. "I'd say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!"

"Yet again Dolly is at the top of her craft," said Danny Nozell, Parton's manager. "Her goal with new music has always been to use her gifts to connect with people. This partnership with BCL at SXSW, and the launch of 'Dollyverse,' provide her a totally new way to do that."

"I am a huge Dolly Parton fan. Who isn't? She is a national treasure, whose important contributions to the world transcend her incredible work as an entertainer," said Scott Greenberg, CEO of BCL. "Dolly is a true pioneer who brings the highest level of quality, heart and authenticity to everything she touches, which is why she's the perfect person to introduce to the mainstream audience an easy-to-use, Web3 experience that will live stream her SXSW event and provide them the opportunity own and enjoy her music -- not just a right to stream it - all designed to bring Dolly even closer to her fans."

"Dolly Parton's participation in SXSW 2022 fulfills one of our longtime goals and we're absolutely ecstatic to have her involved in this year's event in such a unique way," said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer for SXSW. "Beyond her legendary status in the music industry, Dolly embodies the SXSW spirit as she extends her unique brand of creativity across many verticals. Most importantly, Dolly serves as an inspirational and unifying role model for millions of fans -- spanning different ages, occupations, and viewpoints -- from all over the world."