Dolly Parton to Create New Concert Project 'Threads: My Songs in Symphony'

Dolly Parton announces a new concert project for orchestra, Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony, a full-evening symphonic storytelling experience exploring the "threads" of her life in song. Threads: My Songs in Symphony features Dolly’s songs and the stories behind them in an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life and her stories.

Accompanied by guest vocalists and musicians, Threads: My Songs in Symphony, features new and innovative orchestrations of Dolly’s hit songs, arranged for orchestra by David Hamilton, woven together into a full-evening multimedia symphonic story-telling experience.

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony will include Parton's beloved hits, spanning her career, including “Jolene”, “Coat of Many Colors”, and “I Will Always Love You”, in addition to her personal favorites. The premiere performance will take place on March 20, 2025 in Nashville with the GRAMMY® Award-winning Nashville Symphony, after which the project will tour to orchestras throughout the world.

Threads: My Songs in Symphony is co-produced by Dolly Parton together with Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing.

Dolly says, “I’m just so excited to share my songs and the stories behind them in this beautiful new way. Threads: My Songs in Symphony is like a journey through the heartstrings of my life. I hope we can take it far and wide to symphony orchestras everywhere!”

“Bringing the genius, music, life and legacy of Dolly Parton to symphonic audiences is an honor for us,” said Schirmer Theatrical President, Robert Thompson. “Audiences will hear for the first time Dolly’s songs performed by orchestras worldwide in this innovative symphonic story-telling experience.”

It's an incredible honor to represent the popular and influential song catalog of Dolly Parton,” said Sony Music Publishing’s Director, Licensing & Strategic Marketing, Todd Ellis. “We couldn't be more excited for fans to immerse themselves in her music and experience her songs in such a new and imaginative way.”

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered multi-hyphenate of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her current album “Rockstar” made history by scoring the biggest album debut sales week of her seven-decade career and earning her six #1s on the Billboard charts - Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and Independent Albums. The landmark album also claimed the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, her highest position ever. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 49 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 120 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17, 2023, she released her second New York Times Best Seller coffee table book in a trilogy called “Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.” The first of the series was bestselling coffee table book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

In 2014, the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has amassed eleven Grammy Awards and 52 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Dolly has the largest fan base of all measured music artists in the YouGov database at #1 with 198 million. She has the #1 Q Score of all performers, solo and group. Dolly is one of only 25 celebrities in the E-poll database to have an E-score of 100 and has maintained that perfect rating for 8 years. She recently won Best Brand Award, Celebrity, Influencer and Fashion at the 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards.

To date, Parton has donated over 239 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

