Aug. 28, 2023

Dolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton Brand

Worldwide music icon and beloved philanthropist Dolly Parton is thrilled to announce the launch of her exquisite new, limited-time pet collection under the Doggy Parton brand at Petco.  Offering a range of chic apparel, accessories, and toys designed exclusively for our furry companions, this exciting collection, a harmonious blend of Dolly's glamour and rock ‘n roll personality, is available at petco.com and now at most Petco locations nationwide.

Pet lovers and Dolly fans alike can now treat their four-legged friends to the epitome of pet fashion with the dazzling Doggy Parton collection. From glamourous, glittery gowns to show-stopping moto jackets, cozy beds and plush toys, every piece is a tribute to Dolly's timeless style, her god dog Billy The Kid, and love for animals.

This exclusive line encompasses a variety of sizes to ensure that pets of all breeds can enjoy a touch of Dolly's glamour. Unique products available at Petco include a limousine toy inspired by Dolly’s iconic song and album “White Limozeen,” a sparkly pink collar for cats, fun variations of the classic Dolly wig with a butterfly hair accessory, and a matching pink and silver dress and cowboy hat.

"I've always said that a little extra sparkle can make anyone's day brighter, and that goes for our furry friends too! It's a 'ruff' job, but someone's gotta do it!"
- Dolly Parton

The Doggy Parton collection is a true reflection of Dolly's passion for giving back. A portion of every purchase will help fund and support Willa B Farms, a rescue where displaced animals of all kinds find never-ending love and care. For more information on Willa B. Farms or to donate please visit here.

As part of the launch celebration, share photos and videos of your pets getting dolled up with the Doggy Parton collection and tag @DoggyParton and @Petco for a chance to be featured on their official channels.

Visit your nearest Petco pet care center or here to treat your beloved pets to a touch of Dolly's glamour and love.

About Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist known for her contributions to music worldwide and her efforts in promoting education and literacy through initiatives like the Imagination Library. With numerous awards and accolades to her name, Dolly continues to inspire and uplift audiences around the world.



