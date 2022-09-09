Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' Rework

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have released a remake of the iconic working women's anthem-9 to 5. The remake will be sure to unite and empower women across the country who will relate to the song's message of hard work, and little progress.

The single, released by SMACK Records, LLC, distributed by Atlantic Recording Company, and is produced by Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan and King Henry.

Directed by Camille Hardman ad Gary Lane, and produced by MightyFine Entertainment, TwinzZone Productions in association with Artemis Rising Foundation, the documentary infuses humor with facts as the cast of the original blockbuster film 9 to 5-Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman, as well as Rita Moreno and Allison Janney from the 9 to 5 TV Series and 9 to 5 Broadway Musical-reflect on the timelessness of the issues raised in the film, the treatment of women in the workforce, and just how far we haven't come.

The Institute for Women's Policy Research, a Washington DC Power Women's Group is the major organizational sponsor for the limited theatrical release, and hopes to bring the themes raised in the documentary to everyday women who are impacted by pay inequity, sexual harassment, the glass ceiling and other issues in their work lives.

Performer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson and Recording Artist Dolly Parton will release their duet of the iconic working women's anthem-9 to 5-on Sept 9, 2022.

Still Working 9 to 5 will have a limited theatrical release in NYC & LA - Sept 16 - 22, 2022.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: