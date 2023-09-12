Doja Cat Unveils 'Scarlet' Album Tracklist

Doja Cat has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album, "Scarlet." The new record will be released on September 22.

"no features," the Grammy winner captioned the post displaying the names of all 15 tracks she will be released next Friday. The album includes recently-released singles "Attention," "Paint the Town Red," and "Demons."

Doja Cat will be performing on the MTV Video Music Awards tonight. She previously hosted the ceremony in 2021.

Pre-save Doja Cat's "Scarlet" album here. Check out the tracklist below.

Doja Cat "Scarlet" Tracklist

1. Paint The Town Red

2. Demons

3. Wet Vagina

4. f The Girls (FTG)

5. Ouchies

6. 97

7. Gun

8. Go Off

9. Agora Hills

10. Can’t Wait

11. Often

12. Love Life

13. Skull And Bones

14. Attention

15. Balut

The 4x “VMAs” and GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar, is set to make her MTV return following her memorable hosting and mesmerizing gravity-defying performance of “Been Like This” and “You Right” in 2021, where she also took home two awards including “Best Collaboration.”

The 23x nominee is up for 5 awards this year, including “Best Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.” She last won in 2022 for “Best Choreography.” Her first-ever North American tour will kick off later this year with Ice Spice and Doechii.

Watch Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" music video here: