Doechii Releases 'Universal Swamp Anthem'; A Reimagining of Ugk's 'Int'l Players Anthem'

Florida-born and raised rap star Doechii releases “Universal Swamp Anthem” (listen HERE) - her fresh take on UGK’s legendary, smash hit “Int’l Players Anthem.”

The Swamp Princess’s reimagined track comes courtesy of entertainment company Mass Appeal in partnership with Google Pixel and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified as part of the “Pixel RePresents” series. In honor of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, Pixel RePresents elevates women in Hip Hop by showcasing some of today’s most promising female rappers, reenvisioning genre-defining era transcending songs.

“Universal Swamp Anthem” is the fourth single leading up to the highly anticipated Pix Tape EP, slated for release in August alongside the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. Doechii joins heavyweights Lola Brooke, Flo Milli, and BIA, who’ve also put a fresh spin on iconic Hip Hop cuts. Each reconceptualized track comes with unique artwork photographed on a Google Pixel 7 Pro With Real Tone technology, which equitably captures and represents all skin tones.

“Universal Swamp Anthem” is accompanied by a BTS video, an interview series, and a social campaign directed by Creator Labs artist Myesha Evon Gardner. Videos will also live on EBONY.com, the central hub for all RePresents BTS content.

Pixel RePresents is part of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative, a global, multifaceted landmark celebration commemorating Hip Hop’s 50th year. Beyond Pixel RePresents, Mass Appeal has tapped Google Pixel as the exclusive handset device for Hip Hop 50. Additionally, Mass Appeal has partnered with Certified, the digital destination platform celebrating SME’s Hip Hop catalog, to unveil 50 product releases in honor of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday.

Listen to the new single here: