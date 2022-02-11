Disney Releases ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Expanded Soundtrack

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of the film, Walt Disney Records releases the digital expanded edition of Michael Giacchino's score, which includes over one hour of previously unreleased music from the film and recording sessions.

A special 4XLP vinyl collectors set will be available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on February 16. The set features all new original artwork by John Powell, new liner notes by Michael Giacchino, mastered for vinyl, and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl.

Recorded at Sony Scoring Stage, the score features a 110-piece orchestra and 80-person choir conducted by Tim Simonec.

The first of the Star Wars standalone films was released on Dec. 16, 2016. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers. The story is by John Knoll and Gary Whitta, and the screenplay is by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy.

Listen to the new expanded soundtrack here: