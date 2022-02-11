Disney Princess - The Concert Cast Release 'All Is Found/Into The Unknown'

The cast of Disney Princess - The Concert have released "All Is Found/Into The Unknown" today to all DSPs.

The cast includes Susan Egan (Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, 'Meg' in Disney's animated feature Hercules), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway's 'Jasmine' in Aladdin, In The Heights), Disney Channel icon Anneliese Van Der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home, Broadway's final 'Belle' in Beauty and The Beast), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway's 'Nala' in The Lion King, Hamilton) as well as music director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees). The group is currently on tour throughout the U.S. Check out upcoming tour dates below!

Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes." The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

February 2022

1 Enid, OK, Stride Bank Center

2 Lubbock, TX, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

4 Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

5 Dallas, TX, State Fair Music Hall

6 Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

7 McAllen, TX, McAllen Performing Arts Center

8 San Antonio, TX, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

9 Midland, TX, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

10 El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre

12 Phoenix, AZ, Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

13 Tucson, AZ, Centennial Hall

15 Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Theater

18 El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia - by Live Nation

19 Thousand Oaks, CA, Kavli Theatre (Bank of America Performing Arts Center)*

20 Modesto, CA, Gallo Center For the Arts

23 Las Vegas, NV, Smith Center

25 Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

26 San Jose, CA, San Jose Civic*

27 Anaheim, CA, City National Grove of Anaheim*

March 2022

1 Santa Rosa, CA, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

3 Eugene, OR, Hult Center for the Performing Arts

4 Boise, ID, Morrison Center

5 Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts

6 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

8 Salt Lake City, UT, Kingsbury Hall

10 Albuquerque, NM, Popejoy Hall

11 Pueblo, CO, Pueblo Memorial Hall

12 Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre

13 Fort Collins, CO, The Lincoln Center

15 Des Moines, IA, Des Moines Civic Center

17 Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

18 Cedar Rapids, IA, Paramount Theatre

19 Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

20 Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater

22 Indianapolis, IN, Clowes Memorial Hall

23 Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre Detroit

24 Cleveland, OH, KeyBank State Theatre

25 Kalamazoo, MI, Kalamazoo State Theatre

26 Davenport, IA, Adler Theatre

27 Fort Wayne, IN, Embassy Theatre

28 Cincinnati, OH, Aronoff Center for the Arts

30 Chattanooga, TN, Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium

31 Brandon, MS, City Hall Live

April 2022

1 Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre

2 Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

3 North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum

5 Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

6 Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

7 Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry House

9 Danville, KY, Norton Center for the Arts

10 Charlotte, NC, Belk Theater

12 Philadelphia, PA, Kimmel Cultural Campus

13 Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

14 Medford, MA, Chevalier Theater

16 Lancaster, PA, American Music Theatre*

November 2022

1 Macon, GA, Macon City Auditorium

2 Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

3 Jacksonville, FL, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

4 Tallahassee, FL, Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

5 Birmingham, AL, Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

6 Huntsville, AL, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

8 Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center

11 St. Petersburg, FL, Mahaffey Theater

12 Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

13 Melbourne, FL, The Maxwell C. King Center

15 Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theatre

17 Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre

19 Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center

20 Brookville, NY, Tilles Center Concert Hall

25 Baltimore, MD, The Lyric Theatre

26 Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts*

27 Rochester, NY, Kodak Center

28 Pittsburgh, PA, Benedum Center for Performing Arts

December 2022

1 Branson, MO, The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

2 Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center

3 Sioux City, IA, Sioux City Orpheum

4 Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

6 Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

7 Louisville, KY, The Louisville Palace

8 Oshkosh, WI, Menominee Nation Arena

9 Milwaukee, WI , Miller High Life Theatre

10 St. Louis, MO, Fabulous Fox*

Learn more at https://www.disneyconcerts.com/disney-princess-concert-tour/.