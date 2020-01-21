Disco Legend THELMA HOUSTON Collabs with Chart-Topping BIMBO JONES for New Dance Single

With over 80 #1's across the US and UK, the production duo of Marc JB and Lee Dagger known as BIMBO JONES have been dropping hit records for over 20 years. For the duo's latest single, they've collaborated with the GRAMMY® winning legendary soul and R&B singer THELMA HOUSTON to deliver "TURN YOUR WORLD AROUND."



"Turn Your World Around" has been a few years in the making from the production team. Originally written in London with the help of Sharon Woolf (of "Sweet Like Chocolate" fame) who provides backing vocals, the track was developed into a monster House track with the addition of Thelma Houston's vocals. Bimbo Jones' nostalgic disco-house production perfectly complements Houston's energetic vocal performance, creating a dance anthem that feels both vintage and modern at the same time.



For over 20 years, Bimbo Jones have been producing and remixing big name artists including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, P!nk, Ke$ha, Kylie, Kelis, The Killers, Tinchy Stryder, Katy Perry, Alexis Jordan and working with the likes of Sergio Mendes (co-producer on Latin GRAMMY® winning and GRAMMY® nominated album), Cyndi Lauper, Beverley Knight, KC and Leo Sayer. Now they've added another legendary artist to their long list of collaborators with Thelma Houston.

After decades of performing, Thelma Houston continues to celebrate her long and outstanding career and shows no signs of slowing down. She scored her first #1 hit in 1977 with her recording of "Don't Leave Me This Way", which won the GRAMMY® for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Now with more than 23 albums over her career and appearances from Tokyo to Las Vegas to Paris, London and beyond, this Diva regularly brings audiences to their feet with her dynamic, captivating show.



In the heyday of disco music, Houston's vigorous and poignant vocals stood out among her contemporaries. With the help of Bimbo Jones' production on the 'Disco Strings Mix' of "Turn Your World Around," listeners are transported back to that era as Houston shows off her vocal prowess.



The new single has been secretly road tested by Lee Dagger on his recent DJ world tour in the last few months and the reactions have been immense. Look for a top remix-package of "Turn Your World Around" coming soon in 2020 on Radikal Records.

Listen to "Turn the World Around" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories