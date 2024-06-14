Diplo Shares New Track 'Ultraman' Featuring Oliver Tree From Netflix Film ULTRAMAN: RISING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Diplo unveils a new track “Ultraman” featuring singer, songwriter and producer Oliver Tree. The song is taken from the soundtrack of the new, critically acclaimed animated film Ultraman: Rising, available to stream on Netflix today.

Given the wide scope of Diplo’s sonic and cultural influences and his experience making original songs for blockbuster films—such as “Welcome to the Party” for Deadpool 2, Netflix tapped the Grammy-winning artist to create an original song for Ultraman: Rising. Diplo turned to his long-time friend Oliver Tree to work on their first-ever collaboration, which can be classified as “phonk,” a booming subgenre of hip-hop and trap music directly inspired by 1990’s Memphis rap.

This summer will find Diplo playing shows all over the world, including festivals such as Bonnaroo and Electric Island in Toronto, several nights at The Wynn Las Vegas as part of his ongoing residency, a Higher Ground party in Istanbul and a Monday night Pacha Ibiza residency over the next several months—see full itinerary and get tickets here.

Additionally, tickets are on sale for Diplo’s Run Club, a series of 5K runs and afterparties coupled with DJ sets from Diplo and friends throughout—get tickets for inaugural runs in September in San Francisco here and Seattle here.

ABOUT OLIVER TREE

Oliver Tree is a multi-Platinum vocalist, producer, writer, director and performance artist whose work explores the sonic intersection where pop and alternative meet and where art and entertainment visually collide. Tree satisfies his growing audience with “meta-humor” while continuing to explore and dissect the absurdity of modern culture, obsession with fame and social media. His latest album Alone In A Crowd features “Miss You,” a collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Robin Schulz that debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart and the UK’s Official Singles Chart and has amassed hundreds of millions of streams. Tickets are on sale now for his recently announced DJ Doctor Oliver Tree’s Lobotomy Tour—get them here.

ABOUT ULTRAMAN:RISING

With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he adopts a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans. In partnership with Netflix, Tsuburaya Productions, and Industrial Light & Magic, Ultraman: Rising is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes, directed by Shannon Tindle, and co-directed by John Aoshima.

Photo credit: Cambron Lyles

