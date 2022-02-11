Diplo Announces New Self-Titled Album

Diplo-the most prolific electronic artist of all time-will release a self-titled new album on March 4. A new song, "Don't Forget My Love" with Miguel, debuts today-listen below. His first full-length of electronic music in 18 years, Diplo is set for release on the Higher Ground imprint of his own Mad Decent-pre-order/pre-save it here.

Diplo is the realization of a three-year deep dive into the house music that first blew Diplo's mind as a teenager and that he has now founded Higher Ground to champion worldwide. A titan of electronic music, he's now turned his focus back to these roots.

"This is the first proper Diplo album since Florida; a fantastic and cohesive self-titled work that will stand as a career defining moment," says Jasper Goggins, Mad Decent label head and Diplo's collaborator of more than 20 years. "The features and collaborations may look like contemporary industry algorithmic engineering, but this album is actually purpose built for Diplo's favorite places to play in the world; a testament to his almost absurd and undying love of DJing live in front of people."

Diplo includes the Grammy-nominated "On My Mind" with Sidepiece, "Looking For Me" and "Promises" with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax, "Don't Be Afraid" with Jungle and Damian Lazarus and "One By One" with Elderbrook and Andhim-classic house records that have soundtracked the reopening of clubs worldwide-as well as new collaborations with Aluna, TSHA, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, Busta Rhymes, Seth Troxler, Amtrac, RY X and more.

Diplo will play a handful of very special shows in March around the album's release, including sets in Barcelona, Paris, Copenhagen and London, where he'll return to the legendary Fabric, the first club to book him there in the early 2000s. See full routing below. For tickets and more tour dates, visit here.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has gone from selling records to Kanye West out of the trunk of his car to collaborating with the world's biggest stars (Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Bieber) and playing all over the globe (Havana, Karachi, Kathmandu). He and his era-defining label Mad Decent continue to explore and champion genres and artists from around the world (baile funk, dancehall, New Orleans bounce) and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The ten-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD-the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson-whose Platinum-certified "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 4 - Nitsa @ Sala Apollo - Barcelona, Spain

March 5 - T7 - Paris, France

March 8 - Fabric - London, U.K.

March 9 - Arch Club - Copenhagen, Denmark