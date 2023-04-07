Dillon Francis Unveils 'Pretty People' Featuring INJI

Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis unveils a new track, "Pretty People" featuring rising Turkish star INJI, alongside a video directed by Augusta Yr. The track is taken from Dillon's forthcoming This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, a sequel to 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire, that will arrive via Astralwerks.

The new track follows previous offerings from the forthcoming mixtape, "Don't Let Me Let Go" with Illenium and EVAN GIIA, which was later remixed by Zomboy, and "Goodies," which was later remixed by Knock2.

Last year, Francis shared one-off singles "Move It" with Valentino Khan and "Once Again" with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friend Yung Gravy, Cake and Cognac. His last house LP Happy Machine, which includes the #1 "Love Me Better" with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He's released a number of widely acclaimed full length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire-a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1, 2018's WUT WUT-a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series "Like and Subscribe" and Viceland's "What Would Diplo Do?" with several other projects in development.

Born Inci Guran in Turkey, INJI studied finance at University of Pennsylvania before independently releasing her breakout track, "GASLIGHT," in 2022, which reached the Top 10 on the TikTok charts, garnering more than three million creations and over six billion views. Since then, INJI has released her second single, "MADELINE," which quickly racked up more than four million views on TikTok in under 24 hours. "Pretty People" follows her viral single girl anthem, "THE ONE."

Watch the new music video here: