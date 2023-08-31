Dillon Francis Shares New Song 'Free' With Alesso and Clementine Douglas

Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis unveils a new track, “Free,” made with longtime friend and collaborator, Swedish DJ and producer Alesso, and vocalist and songwriter Clementine Douglas.

“Ever wanted to feel like a golden retriever living the best day of its life?” Francis asks. “Well then this song is for you. You’re welcome.”

The new track is taken from Francis’ forthcoming Astralwerks album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, and follows previous offerings “LA ON ACID” with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, “Pretty People” featuring rising Turkish star INJI, “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA—which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio and was later remixed by Zomboy—and “Goodies”—which was later remixed by Knock2.

Additionally, Francis recently confirmed “Music Is My Passion,” a consecutive run of three takeover shows in L.A. at the end of this year. On November 30, he will appear as the ubiquitous yet ever-elusive DJ Hanzel at The Roxy Theatre, followed by a special Moombahton set at The Mayan on December 1 and a Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine on December 2—get tickets here.

Last year, Francis shared one-off singles “Move It” with Valentino Khan and “Once Again” with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friend Yung Gravy, Cake and Cognac. His last house LP, Happy Machine, which includes the #1 “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland’s “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.

Alesso, a multi-Platinum DJ and producer, is a global sensation who has amassed two RIAA-certified Platinum hits, two certified Gold singles, over 5.5 billion global streams and countless collaborations throughout the span of his career. With a diehard fanbase that reaches across the world, Alesso continues to be a symbol of musical excellence in electronic music and beyond.

Clementine Douglas, a songwriter, vocalist and producer, is a go-to writer and vocalist for the global dance world, signaled by winning Radio 1's Dance Awards Vocalist of the Year in 2022, with credits including P!nk, David Guetta, Sonny Fodera, Riton, MK, Galantis, Major League Djz, Chase & Status, TSHA, Sub Focus, Dom Dolla and more.

DILLON FRANCIS LIVE

November 30—Los Angeles, CA—The Roxy Theatre (DJ Hanzel)

December 1—Los Angeles, CA—The Mayan (Dillon Francis Moombahton)

December 2— Los Angeles, CA—The Shrine (Dillon Francis and Friends)

photo credit: Sela Shiloni