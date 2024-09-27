Dillon Francis Shares 'Jet Setter' Single With Yeah Boy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis has teamed up with Australian hitmaker Yeah Boy to unleash their latest banger, “Jet Setter.” With its driving basslines and irresistibly catchy vocal hooks, this track is set to become a staple on dance floors around the world.

“Jet Setter” is a powerful collaboration that brings together the best of both artists. Dillon Francis, who has been a dominant force in the electronic music scene for over a decade, is known for his ability to blend genres and create tracks that resonate with both underground and mainstream audiences. With several widely acclaimed full-length projects, multiple Platinum singles and shows at esteemed clubs and festivals all over the world, Dillon has consistently pushed the boundaries of dance music with his innovative and high-energy productions.

Yeah Boy, the solo project of Johnny Castro, adds his signature touch to “Jet Setter” with infectious melodies and expert production. Johnny first gained international acclaim as part of Parachute Youth, with hits that topped charts across the globe. His recent success as one half of KOLIDESCOPES, co-writing and co-producing the global hit “Head & Heart” by Joel Corry, has further solidified his reputation as a top-tier songwriter and producer. Now, with “Jet Setter,” Yeah Boy returns to the spotlight, bringing his distinctive sound back to the forefront of the dance music scene.

The synergy between Dillon and Yeah Boy is undeniable in “Jet Setter,” where grooving rhythms meet addictive hooks, creating a track that’s perfect for both peak-time festival sets and intimate club nights. Their combined experience and talent shine through, resulting in a song that’s as innovative as it is memorable.

The new song follows a string of collaborative singles from Dillon this year including “The Sound” with Julian Jordan, “Take Me Away” with longstoryshort, “Nobody Likes The Records That I Play” with Netsky, “Bad Cop” with VINNE, “Don’t Waste My Time” with Sophie Powers, “Whole Lotta Drugs” and “Over The Edge” with Ship Wrek, “Waterfall” with Drove, “Close Your Eyes” with Matt Sassari and James Carter, “Pretty Low” with Galantis and Arden Jones and Pero Like, a collaborative EP with Good Times Ahead.

DILLON FRANCIS LIVE

October 9—Las Vegas, NV—XS Las Vegas

October 11—London, UK—Ministry of Sound

October 17—Amsterdam, NL—AFAS Live

Photo credit: Clare Gillen

Comments