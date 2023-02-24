Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dierks Bentley Releases 10th Album 'Gravel & Gold'

Feb. 24, 2023  

Twenty years into one of modern country music's most credible careers, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley delivers his 10th studio album GRAVEL & GOLD today.

The 14-track album about perspective and self-awareness is a testament to the many strains of country music Bentley has mastered and cultivated in his career, from the arena shaker to the barroom weeper to the bluegrass fireballer. Fans can now listen to GRAVEL & GOLD here and go into the studio for the making of the new album.

Bentley will take new music to New York City were he'll perform "Sun Sets in Colorado" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday (2/27 @ 10:35P CT on NBC). The next morning Bentley will visit TODAY (2/28 at 8:00A local time on NBC) for an interview and performances of his Top 10 single "Gold," "the swampy rocker" (Rolling Stone) "Same Ol' Me" as well as his No. 1 hit "Free & Easy."

To close out the week, on Thursday Bentley takes CBS Mornings (3/02 @ 7:00A CT on CBS) to his Whiskey Row location on Nashville's Lower Broadway to reflect on the journey to GRAVEL & GOLD.

Even ahead of the release of GRAVEL & GOLD, Bentley has been applauded for his devotion to making music as authentic and lasting as it can possibly be.

The 10th album landmark speaks to how time has flown in Bentley's unique, 21st-century career. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant No. 1 single. The years since have revealed a rare consistency that's fueled longevity - eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 21 No.1 songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 GRAMMY® nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry.

Trendy sounds have ebbed and flowed around him over these two decades, but fans have relied on Bentley for something more nourishing and individual. He also has created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row" franchise hosting four locations.

Listen to the new album here:



