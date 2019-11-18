Diana Ross Returns to Wynn Las Vegas with New 'DIANA ROSS' Residency

Wynn Las Vegas is excited to announce the return of iconic singer Diana Ross with six new performances in April 2020. Ross will present her new residency show, "DIANA ROSS" at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater on select dates from April 8 through 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

Following three sold-out runs of her 2019 "Diamond Diana" show that celebrated her 75th birthday, Ross will present audiences with an all-new show in 2020. In addition to hearing her top hits, fans can expect more glamorous fashion and stunning sets throughout the show.

Ticket Information

Dates: April 8, 10-11, 15, 17-18 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $60.50 - $301 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Ross's legendary career in the entertainment industry spans more than 50 years and includes successes in music, film, television, theater and fashion. Among countless accolades, Ross is a multi-time American Music Awards winner, has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2012 received the GRAMMY Awards' highest recognition: the Lifetime Achievement Award.





