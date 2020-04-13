DiAmorte Launch A Charity Initiative All Profits Will Go Directly To Direct Relief

DiAmorte, along with their merchandise shop are extremely proud to launch a charity initiative with exclusive shirt incarnations. All profits will go directly to Direct Relief directrelief.org

Shirts can be purchased here through the new store: charitymerch.emerchandmore.com

Approx 40-50% from the sale of every shirt, 100% profit will be donated to Direct Relief.

"It is our belief that anyone in an advantageous position with any capacity to act, must. We have always conducted business with humanity, there is no other way to do so." said Drake Mefestta from DiArmorte.

DiAmorte - The Red Opera is an unforgettable experience using different mediums to tell of a story that transcends time, with a theme of ultimate betrayal. A story entailing the last days of mankind and the consuming darkness on the horizon.

Set in times of a failing light, journey into a world of two great kingdoms whose legacies are stained with years of unrelenting strife. Blackened skies and reddened soil leave the lands bereft of life.

DiAmorte is a Music Theater, Opera Metal Production and complete production company with a core philosophy of presenting music as more than any ordinary band but, as a live experience. It is the opera production for a modern age, linking the grandeur of past to the audiences of the present, imbuing new life into a genre often viewed as antiquated. DiAmorte has captured the imagination of audiences with fully staged cinematic choreography, lighting, and an extensive stage production that has seamlessly blended with a one of a kind orchestral savagery that makes each and every show a must-see for all walks of life, from the classic musical theater goers to heavy metal enthusiasts alike, DiAmorte's attention to detail makes their productions accessible, fulfilling the visual and musical desires of crowds demanding more for their paid admissions.

diamorte.com





