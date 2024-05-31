Dhruv to Release Debut Album 'Private Blizzard'; Shares New Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Private Blizzard, the debut album from breakout vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dhruv, is slated for release August 23 via Little Worry/RCA Records—pre-order/pre-save it HERE. Now, Dhruv debuts a new song from the forthcoming album, “Speed of Light”.

“‘Speed of Light’ is about this ‘limbo state’ of being heartbroken over someone who clearly had no trouble moving on from the relationship,” Dhruv shares.

“Speed of Light” follows previous album offerings “How?” and “Tragedy,” Dhruv’s first new music of 2024 which he performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for his late night T.V. debut in February. Additionally, Dhruv performed a sold-out headline show at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre last night, following a sold-out headline show in London and a performance at New York’s Head In The Clouds Festival earlier this month.

Recorded in Nashville with Grammy-nominated producer JT Daly (Noah Kahan, Bully, Benson Boone), Private Blizzard reflects the full range of emotions Dhruv felt as he set out to make his debut album from a place of creative honesty. “I started in a place of numbness, and I didn’t really understand why I felt that way,” Dhruv shares. “The songs that I started out with were trying to help me unpack that feeling. The further along I got, I started feeling better—I just felt lighter.”

Allowing intuition to guide him more than in the past, Dhruv focused on developing his vocal range to give himself a larger canvas to express his changing emotions. From a sonic perspective, he and Daly worked together to arrive at a sound that incorporates classic live elements while retaining a modern feel. The result is an album that, above all else, feels true to Dhruv.

Born and raised in Singapore and of Indian descent, Dhruv’s fascination with music dates back to the age of five, hearing Bollywood soundtracks on the T.V. at his grandmother’s house. After years of writing songs privately, he put his studies at Yale on hold to make a go of music in earnest and began producing from his bedroom.

Dhruv burst into the spotlight after his 2019 single “double take” exploded globally, racking up hundreds of millions of streams worldwide. Soon after, he signed with Little Worry and RCA and, in 2022, he released his debut EP Rapunzel. He’s toured with Joji, sold out headline stops across the U.S. and the U.K. and a handful of dates in Asia in 2023, including two rare headline shows in India. NME praised Dhruv for creating “vital, anthemic” pop, while PAPER celebrated the power of his “intimate love songs” and CLASH hailed his “open and completely relatable” songwriting.

