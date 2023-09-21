Dhani Harrison Returns With New Single 'Damn That Frequency'

An official music video/visualizer premieres today on YouTube.

Sep. 21, 2023

Dhani Harrison Returns With New Single 'Damn That Frequency'

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, composer, and artist Dhani Harrison has shared his eagerly anticipated new single, “Damn That Frequency,” available now via H.O.T. Records/BMG. An official music video/visualizer premieres today on YouTube.

“Damn That Frequency” – which features Blur’s Graham Coxon on saxophone – sees Harrison following his acclaimed 2017 debut solo album, IN///PARALLEL, with a transformative and cinematic new anthem that furthers what Rolling Stone hailed as Harrison’s “psychedelia-tinged journey into modern-day disconnect.”

Harrison will mark the arrival of “Damn That Frequency” with two very special shows at London’s Omeara. With the first night of the shows already sold out, tickets for the second performance on October 19th are sale HERE.

Originally stepping onto the global stage with his band thenewno2, Dhani Harrison first earned critical acclaim for his innovative sound and approach with performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and on multiple late night TV shows. However, it was as solo artist that Harrison truly demonstrated his creative autonomy. 2017’s IN///PARALLEL served as a testament to his evolution as a musician, weaving intricate melodies and a subject matter that forewarned much of what the world has experienced in the years following its release.

Harrison spent much of that time scoring film and TV projects as well as collaborating with an array of diverse artists including Wu-Tang Clan, UNKLE, John McLaughlin, Annie Lennox, Pearl Jam, Nitin Sawhney, Perry Farrell, Prince, Regina Spektor, and Fistful of Mercy (alongside Ben Harper & Joseph Arthur).

Since his 2013 debut as a composer on Richard La Gravenese’s Beautiful Creatures, Harrison has gone on to score the Sundance Award- winning MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A., for which he and his scoring partner Paul Hicks received an International Documentary Association (IDA) Award nomination for “Best Music Score Award.”

Additional scores include R.Z.A.’s Cut Throat City, Obey Giant – The Story of Shepard Fairey, Amazon’s original series Good Girls Revolt, Showtime’s White Famous, and the much-lauded HBO docuseries, The Case Against Adnan Syed.

As an artist who defies categorization, Harrison continues to explore the boundaries of music and creativity. His ability to seamlessly blend diverse influences while maintaining his individuality has solidified his place as a contemporary musical visionary. With each new composition, performance, and collaboration, Dhani Harrison invites us to join him on a sonic journey that knows no limits.




