Devorah Drops New Single 'Inside My Head'

Up-and-coming artist Devorah has released "Inside My Head," an electrifying dance beat whose powerful emotionality reflects on her most grueling, turbulent memories and the strength it took to overcome them. "Inside My Head" is available now to stream and download on all digital platforms.

The new single from the San Diego-based musician fuses full-bodied, dynamic dance melodies with strikingly vulnerable lyrics, creating a captivating, sensual rhythm that encapsulates the contrasting, fragmented feelings that arise when struggling with addiction and mental health.

Kaleidoscopic, alluring, and tormented simultaneously, "Inside My Head" recounts a tale of redemption and giving yourself a second chance despite past hardships. Looking at the uneasiness of relationships when struggling, the track is committed to confronting the state of self-destruction that Devorah had found herself in, and the strength it took to break these toxic patterns.

The frustration and pain of these memories emerge through her unwavering honesty in recounting these rough patches: the restless, disturbed moments are depicted as surrounded by a smoky, darkened aura of regret and anxiety.

Yet, the Devorah who wrote "Inside My Head" and co-produced it alongside Kevin Cho (Joe Moses, B.A.P.), is now far away from the tormented visions of her past: sober, spiritual, content, and rejuvenated, she looks back to these moments as she reflects on her growth and the awareness that has brought her this far.

Glancing back to the ghosts which haunted her for a long time, Devorah is now ready to look ahead, sharing a track that she comments is about "the struggles I had overcome regarding my mental health, a glimpse of what it looked like when I was at my lowest point."

Singing poignant lyrics like, "Please forgive me, baby, something isn't right inside my head," Devorah reflects on the state of helplessness she once found herself in, with the awareness that she has now moved on, forgiven herself, and started anew.

Devorah has held onto a lifelong passion for music, transforming her sound and chasing what she has known to be her purpose since she was three. Considered a reiki master, Devorah greatly credits her spiritual practice for her healing and the creative freedom they have granted her, which she expresses through music.

Cultivating a sound that is equal parts atmospheric and gripping, she finds herself awakening the highest form of being through her boldness and the themes her music touches on - reflections on nature, relationships, her LGBTQ+ identity, and art in all its forms.

Sober for over a year, Devorah feels that she is "finally free from the clenches of addiction" and strives "to be a role model for sober artists." Her last release, "Fire Spinner," earned praise from LGBTQ+ Music Chart, New Scene Magazine, and Authority Magazine.

"Inside My Head" refrains from attempting to unravel the past; instead, it embraces it as a transformative experience that ignites unwavering self-love, manifested in an electrifying, hauntingly alluring, and unwaveringly authentic track.

