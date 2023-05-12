Devorah Drops New Single 'Inside My Head'

“Inside My Head” is available now to stream and download on all digital platforms. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 3 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Up-and-coming artist Devorah has released "Inside My Head," an electrifying dance beat whose powerful emotionality reflects on her most grueling, turbulent memories and the strength it took to overcome them. "Inside My Head" is available now to stream and download on all digital platforms.

The new single from the San Diego-based musician fuses full-bodied, dynamic dance melodies with strikingly vulnerable lyrics, creating a captivating, sensual rhythm that encapsulates the contrasting, fragmented feelings that arise when struggling with addiction and mental health.

Kaleidoscopic, alluring, and tormented simultaneously, "Inside My Head" recounts a tale of redemption and giving yourself a second chance despite past hardships. Looking at the uneasiness of relationships when struggling, the track is committed to confronting the state of self-destruction that Devorah had found herself in, and the strength it took to break these toxic patterns.

The frustration and pain of these memories emerge through her unwavering honesty in recounting these rough patches: the restless, disturbed moments are depicted as surrounded by a smoky, darkened aura of regret and anxiety.

Yet, the Devorah who wrote "Inside My Head" and co-produced it alongside Kevin Cho (Joe Moses, B.A.P.), is now far away from the tormented visions of her past: sober, spiritual, content, and rejuvenated, she looks back to these moments as she reflects on her growth and the awareness that has brought her this far.

Glancing back to the ghosts which haunted her for a long time, Devorah is now ready to look ahead, sharing a track that she comments is about "the struggles I had overcome regarding my mental health, a glimpse of what it looked like when I was at my lowest point."

Singing poignant lyrics like, "Please forgive me, baby, something isn't right inside my head," Devorah reflects on the state of helplessness she once found herself in, with the awareness that she has now moved on, forgiven herself, and started anew.

Devorah has held onto a lifelong passion for music, transforming her sound and chasing what she has known to be her purpose since she was three. Considered a reiki master, Devorah greatly credits her spiritual practice for her healing and the creative freedom they have granted her, which she expresses through music.

Cultivating a sound that is equal parts atmospheric and gripping, she finds herself awakening the highest form of being through her boldness and the themes her music touches on - reflections on nature, relationships, her LGBTQ+ identity, and art in all its forms.

Sober for over a year, Devorah feels that she is "finally free from the clenches of addiction" and strives "to be a role model for sober artists." Her last release, "Fire Spinner," earned praise from LGBTQ+ Music Chart, New Scene Magazine, and Authority Magazine.

"Inside My Head" refrains from attempting to unravel the past; instead, it embraces it as a transformative experience that ignites unwavering self-love, manifested in an electrifying, hauntingly alluring, and unwaveringly authentic track.

Photo Credit: Michael Potiker



RELATED STORIES - Music

David Tucker Releases New Single What You Think About This Song Photo
David Tucker Releases New Single 'What You Think About This Song'

Country singer/songwriter David Tucker continues his inspiring return from a lengthy career hiatus with the release of his latest single, “What You Think About This Song,” and the track’s accompanying music video, out now. Written with Nathan Chapman and Jake Saghi, “What You Think About This Song” explores a situation that is relatable for many.

LA-Based Duo Voilà Releases New Song Featuring Craig Owens Photo
LA-Based Duo Voilà Releases New Song Featuring Craig Owens

Curating their own blend of pop and rock, the duo has made a name for themselves pushing the boundaries of the genre, and they continue to do so with this latest release. The two new tracks, along with the band's recent single releases 'Girls Don't Come With Instructions' and 'Playing Dead.'

Weissach Debut With Single Fly ft. Ana Be Photo
Weissach Debut With Single 'Fly' ft. Ana Be

Paul and Simon have made a name for themselves through two, six month residencies on BBC Radio 1 and kicked off 2023 with a one-off show back on the station. With multiple plays on BBC Music Introducing and having toured the globe, they co-run Krafted Music who are celebrating over a decade of releases throughout the electronic music genres.

Lauren Daigle Releases Self-Titled Album Photo
Lauren Daigle Releases Self-Titled Album

Led by GRAMMY®-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Carrie Underwood) and featuring co-writes with award-winning songwriters, including Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge, Jason Ingram, Lori McKenna and Jon Greene, Lauren Daigle marks a new creative chapter for the Louisiana-born artist.


From This Author - Michael Major

Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon CoverSam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD