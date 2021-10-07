Devon Beck Releases Stripped Down Acoustic Styled Single 'Say To You'

Country singer-songwriter Devon Beck has shared a stripped-down acoustic ballad titled "Say To You." Throughout the single, she writes like they were pulled straight from Beck's deepest memories to detail her pain. You can stream her new single by clicking here.

"No matter what I do I can't shake the feeling I get when I hear your name / I won't lie, after all this time, I'd do anything to make this right / Seems like all of our memories can't just be blurred even with a little whiskey / Now too far gone for you to move on / I could just go on and on / All the things that I don't want to say to you."

Since settling in Music City, she has quickly garnered attention from artists, songwriters, and insiders. Country star Jimmie Allen featured her on his Instagram New Artist Showcase and named her as an "Artist to Watch".

Recently, Devon was asked to perform at Pennsylvania's 2021 York State Fair by Scott Donato, a radio personality with Forever Media's Froggy 107.7, because "If you have not seen her yet, you will become an instant fan."

Released on Devon's 18th birthday, she released her debut EP titled "One Sided Expectations." The four-song recording is an honest and genuine reflection of the heartbreak and turbulent relationships Devon has experienced; however, the lyrics are heartfelt and relatable at any age.

