Devin Kirtz Releases Self-Love Mantra Single 'Best Friends'

'Best Friends' is available today..

Future soul/pop music sensation and Herø Records/Sony RED recording artist Devin Kirtz has released his new self-love single, "Best Friends," today. The track is available digitally on all major retail outlets.

Watch the lyric video below!

"Best Friends" is a pop record that has a rhythmic bounce to it. Written in Mexico, the Southern California native Devin wanted to write a love song to himself, for self-love purposes. He feels that everyone needs to have some self-love, so why not make a song about it?

Speaking about the track, Devin says, "I wrote my newest single "Best Friends" in Mexico, where my wife was born and raised, and it's a love song that is not about her at all! Sorry! For the first time ever, I wrote a love song to myself. The day that I got back to LA from Mexico, I met up with (producers/writers) Duck Leary, Joel Adams, and Derek Fuhrmann and recorded the track at Derek's house in the Hollywood hills. I feel like the world needs a self-love song now more than ever. So turn it up loud, give yourself a hug, and let this song be the one good thing about 2020."

Devin treated fans earlier this year with his smooth-sounding hit song, "Hennessy," featuring Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, Quincy. Devin is showing why he is meant to stay - and for a long period of time.

Devin Kirtz is an Argentine/American soul-pop artist who also speaks and sings in Spanish. He was born and raised in Long Beach, California. Raised on soul and oldies, Devin grew up listening to artists like Sam Cooke and Stevie Wonder, and then moved on to neo-soul's best, Lauryn Hill.



Although Devin has been singing since he learned how to talk, he first made a name for himself in sports, signing a contract out of high school to play professional soccer with the New York Red Bulls. After a few short years, he left the game to put his skills towards his true passion: music. His charisma quickly gained the attention of international mega-brands, leading to multiple endorsements from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Red Bull, Toyota, Budweiser, Chevy, X Games, KIA, and Cheetos. He traveled the world to host events, perform music, and showcase his freestyle soccer skills to crowds of up to 100,000 people.



Devin has released a handful of music projects. A previous single, "MOVE," was beautifully paired with a sleek, black-and-white music video shot in the California desert, directed by Rob Witt and Alex Delgado (Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber). It caught the attention of Power 106 DJ Felli Fel and many other DJs, who played the song on heavy rotation organically. His next single, "MY DAY," (ft. Marley Waters) was accompanied by an amazing music video featuring his 84-year-old grandmother. The video was featured on the front page of MTV, Revolt, VH1 and many more, where it was seen and shared by millions.



Devin has been making a name for himself, writing and recording with some of the industry's top producers such as Kane Beatz (Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khalid) Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, John Legend), and BattleRoy (Bruno Mars, Eminem, Demi Lovato), to name a few. He has also written for other artists, including Zayn, Boyz II Men, Swae Lee, Wyclef Jean, Quincy, Cody Simpson, Jordin Sparks, Sam Hunt, and Jason Mraz. His "Ms. Fortune" was the most popular song on Shwayze's most recent album, Shwayze Summer, which reached No. 6 on the iTunes hip-hop charts.



In addition to multiple national tours, playing sold-out shows and events in top markets, Devin held a six-month residency at Hyde at The Bellagio in Las Vegas and performed at The Palms with Kendrick Lamar, LL Cool J, and Ashanti.

Devin has been writing non-stop during the pandemic, and is looking to get back into the studio to test some new material within the coming weeks.

LISTEN TO/SHARE "BEST FRIENDS" HERE

DOWNLOAD/PURCHASE "BEST FRIENDS" HERE

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You