Desert Daze Reveals Daily Lineup Feat. Jack White, Alex G, Thundercat, & More

Desert Daze has shared the daily lineup for this year’s installment. Taking place October 10 - 13, 2024 in Lake Perris, CA, this year features sonically diverse artists from the worlds of psych rock, hip hop, punk, indie rock, electronic, jazz, metal and much more. Desert Daze 2024’s Friday lineup will be anchored by skyrocketing Philly singer-songwriter Alex G, bass god Thundercat and hyperpop heroes 100 Gecs. Saturday’s lineup includes modern day garage rock icon Jack White on the heels of his recently released new full length album No Name, reunited prog rock masters The Mars Volta and the Pacific Northwest’s favorite indie folk rockers Fleet Foxes. Next-gen shoegaze torchbearers Cigarettes After Sex will headline the final evening, on the heels of two sold out nights at LA’s Kia Forum, along with performances from indie rock maven Liz Phair, and hip hop legends De La Soul.

In addition to the daily lineup announcement, the festival announces that single day passes will now be available starting at $99 per day. Taking place a short drive from Los Angeles and San Diego, fans can come out all weekend to the “oasis among American festivals (Stereogum)" or just one day. Single day passes along with weekend passes, parking and camping passes for “America’s most aesthetically pleasing fest (Rolling Stone)” are available now HERE.

A few of the special appearances at Desert Daze 2024 include original riot grrrl and punk-rock heroine Kathleen Hanna reading from her New York Times bestselling memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk in conversation with Cedric Bixler-Zavala (The Mars Volta, At The Drive-In); Death From Above 1979 performing their debut album You're A Woman, I'm A Machine, celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary; and Temples’ 10th Anniversary performance of their debut album, Sun Structures.

Known as much for the performers on the mainstage as they are for the excellent curation of their more intimate areas and art installations, Desert Daze is excited to see the return of The Sanctuary curated by Cristopher Cichocki, and of The Outer Space with matinee and late night programming in the camping village featuring yoga, soundbaths, live performances and more. The beloved opening ritual in The Outer Space – the Thursday Night Welcoming Committee – will feature White Fence, English Teacher, Peel Dream Magazine, Cumgirl8, Psymon Spine and more; Closing Ceremonies will then end the festivities at Desert Daze 2024 with a performance from Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone’s collective jjuujjuu along with many of their friends.

DESERT DAZE 2024 DAILY LINEUP

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11TH

ALEX G * THUNDERCAT * 100 GECS * MOLCHAT DOMA * FLOATING POINTS * UNWOUND * DEATH FROM ABOVE Performing You're a Woman, I'm a Machine * MOUNT KIMBIE * CONVERGE * SOULS OF MISCHIEF * DRAB MAJESTY * ALAN SPARHAWK of LOW * SHABAKA * YU SU * WINE LIPS * MARLON FUNAKI * DERYA YILDIRIM & GRUP ŞIMŞEK * SNÕÕPER * DAIISTAR

JAZZ IS DEAD SHOWCASE ft. ADRIAN YOUNGE

GOLD DIGGERS TENT ft. MAKAYA McCRAVEN * CARINA ROUND * HYLOXOLOS * WOLF EYES * MARAL * GROOP

THE SANCTUARY curated by CRISTOPHER CICHOCKI ft. CIRCULAR DIMENSIONS * AL LOVER'S WORLD PARTY

THE OUTER SPACE ft. PACHYMAN * DUMMY * MØTRIK * ACID TONGUE * KOLUMBO * MODULAR SOUNDBATH + YOGA

DJs ft. TRAVIS HOLCOMBE

OPENING CEREMONIES ft. IAN SVENONIUS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12TH

JACK WHITE * THE MARS VOLTA * FLEET FOXES * THE KILLS * DANNY BROWN * OTOBOKE BEAVER * TEMPLES performing Sun Structures * WISP * CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY + BOLIS PUPUL * NICK HAKIM * FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS * GLARE * SASAMI * SESSA * SKINSHAPE * KHUN NARIN * ARCHER OH * JJUUJJUU * É ARENAS * BLACK SABBATH COVER BAND REHEARSAL * FREAK SLUG * MARGARITAS PODRIDAS

JAZZ IS DEAD SHOWCASE ft. EBO TAYLOR + PAT THOMAS

GOLD DIGGERS TENT ft. JEFF PARKER * ART FEYNMAN * MONG TONG * 26FIX * THE BOOGIE DOWN with TYLER BOUDREAUX * SAN DIEGO FREAK OUT

THE SANCTUARY curated by CRISTOPHER CICHOCKI ft. LUSINE * SECOND WOMAN

THE OUTER SPACE ft. MINAMI DEUTSCH * YHWH NAILGUN * IGUANA DEATH CULT * NOLAN POTTERS NIGHTMARE BAND * SURF HAT * MODULAR SOUNDBATH + YOGA

TALKS + SCREENINGS ft. HAMILTON MORRIS, KATHLEEN HANNA BOOK READING + IN CONVERSATION WITH CEDRIC BIXLER-ZAVALA

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13TH

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX * LIZ PHAIR * DE LA SOUL * MARC REBILLET * POWER TRIP * BEACH FOSSILS * DIIV * SHINTARO SAKAMOTO * ALL THEM WITCHES * SAY SHE SHE * RIVAL CONSOLES * SEXTILE * HINDS * THE CHISEL * JESUS PIECE * BOOGARINS * ETRAN de L'AÏR * TROPICAL f STORM * FRIKO * MARIACHI QUEENS - REYNA DE LOS ANGELES * GLIXEN

GOLD DIGGERS TENT ft. TOMMY GUERRERO, MERIDIAN BROTHERS, CHANEL BEADS, DANA AND ALDEN, THE SANCTUARY curated by CRISTOPHER CICHOCKI, OAKK, CONTAINER

THE OUTER SPACE ft. ROGÉ * TRUPA TRUPA * RADIOJED * AL LOVER B2B BOOGIE BOUDREAUX * MODULAR SOUNDBATH + YOGA

CLOSING CEREMONIES with jjuujjuu & friends

DJs ft. ANA CALDERON

TALKS + SCREENINGS: "BINDING TIME: Inside the World of DUST-TO-DIGITAL

with April and Lance Ledbetter (creators of Dust to Digital)"

