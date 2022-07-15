Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Derek Hoke Announces New Album 'Electric Mountain'

Derek Hoke Announces New Album 'Electric Mountain'

The new album will be released on September 9.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

East Nashville-based singer-songwriter Derek Hoke has announced that his new album Electric Mountain will be released on September 9 via 3Sirens Music Group, the first release from the Music City collective 3Sirens' label arm. Hoke has also just shared his new single "Wild and Free," a dreamy blend of acoustic guitar and synthesizers that arrives with a lively music video. Electric Mountain is now available for pre-order.

"'Wild and Free' is an acoustic song that I wanted to have build and build and build," shares Hoke. "Originally it was about 10 minutes long and we edited the end off, as it just kept going which would be too much for some people. The idea was to start small with a chorus of voices. I think of it as driving through the desert as the sun's coming up, as the idea."

Hoke's forthcoming record Electric Mountain finds the East Nashville music veteran stepping back into the light following his previous release, 2017's Bring the Flood, which in contrast was a bit darker and moodier.

Produced by longtime collaborator and childhood friend Dex Green (Elvis Costello, Allison Russell), Electric Mountain draws on influences that range from Appalachian folk music to Peter Gabriel classics to Bruce Springsteen demos, with plenty of futuristic instrumentals in between. Hoke's previous records have featured such talents as Robyn Hitchcock, Jason Isbell, Luther Dickinson, Elizabeth Cook, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and more. On Electric Mountain, he keeps the local Music City love going: Prudent listeners will recognize vocals from Thayer Serrano and fiddle from Lillie Mae.

Hoke has spent the better part of the last two-plus decades making a home for himself in East Nashville, whether he's hosting $2 Tuesday at iconic venue The Five Spot or spending a quiet night alone fiddling with Eurorack synthesizers. But his musical success has been hard-fought every step of the way.

Raised in Florence, South Carolina, Hoke taught himself to play and write music by ear, mimicking the sounds he'd heard on records and through airwaves. Despite not having a musical family or a local community of players, Hoke found new influences - including '90s staples like Ben Folds, Wilco, and Drivin N Cryin - through his job at the town record shop.

Making his own way wasn't easy, but Hoke's bumpy path to Nashville fostered an independent spirit that allows him to maintain a fresh musical perspective - and on the new 10-song album Electric Mountain, Hoke has crafted a collection of songs that put his versatility on full display.

Watch the new music video here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


ONErpm Partners with Dolby to Launch New Art Piece from ELOHIM
July 14, 2022

The 18-minute installation will be displayed in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at the Dolby Screening Room - Hollywood Vine in Los Angeles, CA on July 21, 2022 by invitation only. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos take this cinematic art experience to the next level by helping fans connect with Elohim in a deeper, more emotional way.
Debbie Gibson Featured in New SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Episode
July 14, 2022

Multi-platinum selling pop icon Debbie Gibson returns to Long Island, N.Y. to surprise her longtime friend and manager, Heather Moore, with a ranch-style home renovation. Debbie’s time in Long Island becomes an emotional journey, as she visits many of the people and places from her childhood that helped shape her into the person she is now.
NOT A TOY Release New Single 'BAD MOOD'
July 14, 2022

Branson Hoog, Benji Spoliansky, Jeremy Marmor, and TJ Wessel are all beatmakers and producers. Art shows, tattoo culture, and streetwear are all part of their creative identity. These four high-school friends cut their teeth skateboarding, breakdancing, and playing punk and emo gigs in Colorado. Watch the new music video now!
Nick Perri And The Underground Thieves Cover The Neil Young Classic 'My My Hey Hey,
July 14, 2022

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves, the Philadelphia-based independent rock band led by artist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri, have released a blistering cover of Neil Young’s classic song “My My Hey Hey” available on all digital streaming services. The group has also unveiled a new video for “My My Hey Hey.'
JOESEF Shares Brand New Single 'East End Coast'
July 14, 2022

Scottish soul artist Joesef releases new single “East End Coast”, about the unconditional love he feels from his hometown of Glasgow, and the universal feeling of seeking safety in familiar places and people. Moving to London last year, the only place that felt like home was the studio with Ivor Novello Award Winning producer Barney Lister.