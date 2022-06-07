Deniz Love & Sony Music's Mert çOdur Release Alternative Pop Single 'Run Away'

Houston, Texas native Deniz Love and Sony Music Turkey's newest star, Mert Çodur, team up for a sonic journey on their bilingual summer anthem 'Run Away'.

The two evoke adventure with the sound of crashing waves, Mediterranean-inspired instruments and spacious vocal presence. Channeling classic motifs in lieu of short-lived trends, Love and Çodur provide a futuristic and ever-inventive soundscape produced by Raye Simmons.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Deniz Love is more than meets the eye. After touring under the name Yung Turk, Deniz sought after telling a new story that spreads love and positivity through emotional awareness.

The dual citizen of Turkey and The United States paid homage to his heritage by using his first name, which means "The Sea" in Turkish. He says it represents parallels between the ups and downs that waves and tides both share with the nature of life. The 'Love' in his stage name is about an effort to normalise the word outside of a romantic context, believing that love should be carried with us wherever we go and with whoever we cross paths with.

His intimate lyrics and feel-good tunes bring out the best of every listener by challenging others to embrace a side of themselves that isn't always at the forefront. With over half a million streams on his latest project 'BETWEEN THE TIDES' after rebranding in late 2020, Deniz Love is a must watch for 2022.

Listen to the new single here: