Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Announce New Album 'Cold As Weiss'

Today, the Seattle-based soul-jazz groove-machine Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio announced their new album Cold As Weiss, out February 11, 2022 via Colemine Records. Cold As Weiss is the band's first release featuring new drummer Dan Weiss, also of the powerhouse soul and funk collective The Sextones.

A natural fit for the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio's groove-oriented rhythms, Dan's smoldering drumming locks in the trio's explosive chemistry. DLO3's lineup is completed by organist Delvon Lamarr and guitarist Jimmy James. The album announcement comes with the first single "Pull Your Pants Up." "On every DLO3 tour, at some point, we have to tell Jimmy James to pull his pants up," says Lamarr. "After being blinded by his backside over and over and over again, we decided to write a song about it!"

Cold As Weiss follows the band's 2021 sophomore studio album I Told You So, which debuted atop multiple Billboard Charts: #1 on the Contemporary Jazz Album chart, #3 on the Jazz Album chart, #4 on the Tastemaker Album chart, and #12 on the Heatseeker Album chart. I Told You So was praised by NPR, Under the Radar, All Music, American Songwriter, Popmatters, KEXP, Live For Live Music, Jazziz, Jambase, and Glide Magazine, who said "the unrelenting, intoxicating grooves of The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio are everything one would want from an organ trio - a pinch of late '60s, some elements of more modern funk, and a riveting, magnetic swagger that won't let go."

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio-or as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3-specialize in the lost art of "feel good music." The ingredients of this intoxicating cocktail include a big helping of the 1960s organ jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette; a pinch of the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.'s, The Meters, and sprinkles Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar. It's a soul-jazz concoction that goes straight to your heart and head, making your body break out in a sweat.

The band features organist Delvon Lamarr, a self-taught virtuosic musician, with perfect pitch who taught himself jazz and has effortlessly been able to play a multitude of instruments. On guitar is the dynamo Jimmy James, who eases through Steve Cropper-style chanking guitar, volcanic acid-rock freak-out lead playing, and slinky Grant Green style jazz. From Reno, Nevada is drummer Dan Weiss whose smoldering pocket-groove drumming locks in the trio's explosive chemistry.

Founded by Larmarr's wife and manager Amy Novo, the trio started from humble beginnings in 2015, but since then has released two Billboard charting albums and toured the world to sold out venues. Now, with permanent drummer Dan Weiss behind to kit, DLO3 is proud to present Cold As Weiss, their third studio album to date that finds them tighter than ever, and continuing to push funky instrumental music to a new generation of fans.

Listen too the new single here: