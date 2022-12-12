Delilah Montagu's 'Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic' To Be Released On Sony Music UK
Delilah is currently co-writing and recording with plans to release new music in 2023.
On December 16th Delilah Montagu will release "Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic," the track featured on the new Fred Again single. "Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic" was co-written by Delilah and Fred's brother, producer Benjy Gibson and recorded at the Blue Note Studio in Milan and Promised Land Studios in London. The new acoustic version will be available via Sony Music on all digital platforms.
Delilah wrote "Delilah (pull me out of this,)" after an evening where she felt alone and nervous. "I was out at a club and suddenly started to feel anxious, so I went home early and started to write this song. I posted it and about few weeks later, Fred Again sent me a DM saying that he loved it and wanted to make a new version of it with me," explains Delilah.
"I think the sentiment spoke to him. After recording, Fred Again sent me a snippet as a voice memo and I just fell in love with it. I think that we created something really special and ironically, people are now dancing to Delilah (pull me out of this,)" in clubs to all over the world. I am also excited about the acoustic version because I wanted to release something that is just me and a piano...that's how the song started and it means so much to me," said Delilah.
"Delilah (pull me out of this,) Acoustic" is not the first dance hit that Montagu has performed on or written. At 19 she signed to Columbia Records in the UK and was immediately asked to sing on the demo of a song called "Drive," by Black Coffee & David Guetta. She made it her own, wrote new melodies and added her vocals. "Drive" was released as a single a few months later and today has amassed over 80 million streams on Spotify alone.
Black Coffee won a Grammy award for the album in 2022, with "Drive" being the lead single and title track from Subconsciously. Now, as a solo signed artist at Sony Music, Delilah has released 3 EP's, and collaborated with superstar producers Robin Hannibal, Fred Again, Joel Pott & Barney Lister and Justin Parker amongst others. Delilah's overall streams for these projects have reached over 35 million and are continuing to grow.
Photo Credit: Cristina Mirzakhanian
