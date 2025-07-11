Deftones Reveal Release Date for 10th Album, Share New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning Sacramento bandÂ DeftonesÂ will release their 10th full-length studio album,Â private music, onÂ August 22, 2025Â viaÂ Reprise/Warner Records. Pre-order/Pre-saveÂ HERE. To herald its arrival, the group also just shared a new single entitled â€œmy mind is a mountain,"Â available below.

Deftones recordedÂ and co-producedÂ private musicÂ in various locations in California, including Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as Nashville, Tennessee with GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning producerÂ Nick Raskulinecz.Â It marks their third collaboration withÂ RaskulineczÂ who had previously helmedÂ Diamond EyesÂ [2010] andÂ Koi No YokanÂ [2012].

In other news,Â DeftonesÂ have just received several new RIAA certifications, recognizing recent sales milestones.Â White PonyÂ is now RIAA certified 2x-Platinum,Â Diamond EyesÂ is RIAA certified Platinum and notable singles "ChangeÂ (In The House of Flies)" isÂ RIAA Certified 4x-PlatinumÂ and "Be Quiet and Drive" is RIAA Certified 2x-Platinum.

The next round of dates commences on August 22nd at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH on September 10th and Ball Arena in Denver, CO on September 15th. This second leg comes to a close on September 17th at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. DeftonesÂ welcomeÂ PhantogramÂ andÂ IDLESÂ as direct support on select dates. TheÂ Barbarians of CaliforniaÂ will open for all dates. Remaining tickets are availableÂ HERE.

2025 TOUR DATES:

Aug 22 â€“ Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug 24 â€“ Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Aug 25 â€“ Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 27 â€“ Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Aug 29 â€“ Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug 30 â€“ Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Sept 1 â€“ Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Sept 3 â€“ Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*

Sept 5 â€“ Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*

Sept 7 â€“ Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept 8 â€“ Montreal, QC@ Bell Centre

Sept 10 â€“ Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Sept 11 â€“ Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept 13 â€“ St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept 15 â€“ Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept 17 â€“ Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sept 19Â â€“ Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park %

Sept 20 â€“ Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds at Ky Expo Center #

Oct 3 â€“Â Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park !

*with System Of A Down

% Shaky Knees Music Festival

# Louder Than Life Festival

! Aftershock

ABOUT DEFTONES

Formed by hometown friends out of Northern California in 1988, the Sacramento band has sold over 10Â million records globally and gathered 9.2 billion-plus streams. Their catalog encompasses 2000s RIAA certifiedÂ 2X-PlatinumÂ White Ponyâ€”which earned the groupâ€™s first GRAMMYÂ®â€”as well as the RIAAÂ Platinum-certifiedÂ Diamond EyesÂ [2010],Â Koi No YokanÂ [2012], andÂ OhmsÂ [2020]. The latter marked their fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200.Â

Photo credit:Â Jimmy Fontaine