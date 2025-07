Deftones Reveal Release Date for 10th Album, Share New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® Award-winning Sacramento band Deftones will release their 10th full-length studio album, private music, on August 22, 2025 via Reprise/Warner Records. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE. To herald its arrival, the group also just shared a new single entitled “my mind is a mountain," available below.

Deftones recorded and co-produced private music in various locations in California, including Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as Nashville, Tennessee with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz. It marks their third collaboration with Raskulinecz who had previously helmed Diamond Eyes [2010] and Koi No Yokan [2012].

In other news, Deftones have just received several new RIAA certifications, recognizing recent sales milestones. White Pony is now RIAA certified 2x-Platinum, Diamond Eyes is RIAA certified Platinum and notable singles "Change (In The House of Flies)" is RIAA Certified 4x-Platinum and "Be Quiet and Drive" is RIAA Certified 2x-Platinum.

The next round of dates commences on August 22nd at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH on September 10th and Ball Arena in Denver, CO on September 15th. This second leg comes to a close on September 17th at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Deftones welcome Phantogram and IDLES as direct support on select dates. The Barbarians of California will open for all dates. Remaining tickets are available HERE.

2025 TOUR DATES:

Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug 24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Aug 25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Aug 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Sept 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Sept 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*

Sept 5 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*

Sept 7 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept 8 – Montreal, QC@ Bell Centre

Sept 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Sept 11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept 15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept 17 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sept 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park %

Sept 20 – Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds at Ky Expo Center #

Oct 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park !

*with System Of A Down

% Shaky Knees Music Festival

# Louder Than Life Festival

! Aftershock

ABOUT DEFTONES

Formed by hometown friends out of Northern California in 1988, the Sacramento band has sold over 10 million records globally and gathered 9.2 billion-plus streams. Their catalog encompasses 2000s RIAA certified 2X-Platinum White Pony—which earned the group’s first GRAMMY®—as well as the RIAA Platinum-certified Diamond Eyes [2010], Koi No Yokan [2012], and Ohms [2020]. The latter marked their fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine