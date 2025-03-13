Deftones Extend 2025 North American Tour with Second Leg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a two-week sequence of sold-out arena shows, including a double in Los Angeles at the Forum - multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Deftones have announced the extension of their 2025 North American Tour with a second leg, produced by Live Nation.

The next round of dates commences on August 22 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH on September 10 and Ball Arena in Denver, CO on September 15. This second leg comes to a close on September 17 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Deftones welcome Phantogram and IDLES as direct support on select dates. Full details below. The Barbarians of California will open for all dates.

The official Deftones ticket presale launches tomorrow, March 13th at 10am local time through Sunday, March 16th at 11:59pm local time. Various pre-sales follow on Friday, March 14th at 10am and 12pm local, while general on-sale will be live on Monday, March 17th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.

This first leg of their North American Tour kicked off on February 25, and has been met with unanimous critical acclaim. Applauding the opening evening of a sold-out two-night stand at Kia Forum in L.A., Los Angeles Times raved, “Deftones have never been bigger, or more definitional for what young people want out of heavy music in all its gradients. A band ahead of their time for 30 years and counting.”

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SECOND LEG:

8/22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

8/24 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

8/25 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

8/27 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

8/29 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*

8/30 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

9/01 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*

9/07 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*

9/08 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre+

9/10 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena+

9/11 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena+

9/13 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center+

9/15 Denver, CO - Ball Arena+

9/17 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+

* w/ direct support from Phantogram

+ w/ direct support from IDLES

Support from The Barbarians of California on all dates

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2025 TOUR DATES:

3/12 Austin, TX - Moody Center

3/13 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

3/15 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

3/16 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

3/18 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

3/20 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

3/22 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

3/24 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

3/26 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

3/28 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/29 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

3/31 Chicago, IL - United Center

4/1 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

4/3 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

4/4 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

4/6 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

4/8 Boston, MA - TD Garden

4/9 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

6/13 Porto, PT - Primavera Sound Porto #

6/13-6/15 Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret Festival #

6/17 Milan, IT - Carroponte

6/18 Zurich, CH - Halle 622

6/20 Frankfurt, DE - Jahrhunderthalle

6/21 Scheeßel, DE - Hurricane Festival #

6/22 Neuhausen ob Eck, DE - Southside Festival #

6/24 Halifax, UK - The Piece Hall

6/26 Saint Austell, UK - Eden Project

6/28 Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival #

6/29 London, UK - Crystal Palace Park

7/2 Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival #

7/3 Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter Festival #

7/4 Arras, FR - Main Square Festival #

9/3 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium w/ System Of A Down

9/5 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium w/ System Of A Down

9/19 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees #

9/20 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life #

10/3 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock #

# Festival Appearance

ABOUT DEFTONES

Formed in Sacramento, CA in 1988, the multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Deftones are one of the most influential alternative bands in the world. The band, comprised of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham, has released nine studio albums, sold over 10 million albums globally, and have been streamed over 8.3 billion times. Deftones’ culture is revered as one of the most fervent that exists.

﻿Photo Credit: Vanessa Caron-Cantin

Comments