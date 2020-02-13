Def Leppard Announce Select Fall 20/20 Vision Tour Dates With Special Guests ZZ Top

Legendary British rock' & roll icons, and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard, announce select 20/20 Vision fall tour dates with very special guests ZZ Top. Produced by Live Nation, this new leg of dates will immediately follow the group's massively successful summer stadium tour with Motley Crue, which has already sold 1.1 million tickets. The 20/20 Vision tour will kick off on September 21st at Times Union Center in Albany, NY. Please see full tour routing below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 21st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the 20/20 Vision Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18th at 10am local time until Thursday, February 20th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Def Leppard front man Joe Elliott says of the tour, "What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it's gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together...maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars ..."

"We're excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we've been fans of theirs since forever," says the aforementioned Billy F Gibbons. "We've been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning." He adds, "Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride 'shotgun' with us and we won't even ask him to pay for the gas."

Def Leppard Select Fall 20/20 Vision Tour Dates:

September 21 Albany, NY Times Union Center

September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 25 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena

September 26 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

September 28 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

September 30 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

October 02 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

October 03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 05 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

October 07 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

October 09 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

October 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

October 12 Grand Forks, N*E*R*D Alerus Center

October 15 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 18 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees with two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Def Leppard-Joe Elliott(vocals),Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass),Vivian Campbell (guitar)and Rick Allen(drums) - are one of the most important forces in rock music. The band have amassed a staggering 2.5 billion streams since releasing their music digitally only one year ago. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at #3 in the US, and #5 in the UK. Def Leppard had the #1, #2 and #3 records on the US catalog albums chart. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums-including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages", "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world.

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, ZZ Top has maintained the most consistently stable lineup in the history of rock music: Bill F Gibbons (guitar), Dusty Hill (bass) and Frank Beard (drums). Fifteen studio albums, 30+ million record sales and five decades later, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas" is still going strong, playing timeless hits like "La Grange," "Legs," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Tush" to audiences the world over. They were inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame more than 15 years ago by Keith Richards who, at the time, saluted the band's consistency and longevity, call them "the heart of rock 'n' roll and steeped in the blues." ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas, a feature length documentary directed by Sam Dunn and produced by Banger Films debuted last year at Hollywood's Cinerama Dome and was thereafter shown on 150 screens nationwide. It is set for release on DVD and Blu-ray later this month.





