Deep Purple Releases New Song 'Pictures of You' From Upcoming Album

'=1’ will be released on July 19th.
Following the success of their debut single ‘Portable Door’, Deep Purple has released ‘Pictures Of You’, the second song from their upcoming album ‘=1’.
Deep Purple’s latest song, ‘Pictures Of You’ is now available for streaming and as instant gratification track with all digital download pre-orders for ‘=1’. Additionally, the single is offered as part of a four-track bundle which features two previously unreleased live recordings from 2022 in Milan, Italy: ‘When A Blind Man Cries’ and ‘Uncommon Man’.
For collectors, the excitement continues as the physical pre-sale of ‘Pictures Of You’ begins today. The single will be released on CD and 12” vinyl on June 28th, 2024, with each format being strictly limited to 5,000 pieces worldwide, and each copy being numbered by hand.
The first music video for ‘Portable Door’, featuring the band performing live on stage, quickly surpassed one million views. In this new video, fans will once again see Deep Purple in their element, performing together.
The enigmatic album title ‘=1’ encapsulates the band’s philosophy of unity amidst complexity, promising an album that resonates deeply with their five decades spanning hard rock legacy. Produced once again by iconic Bob Ezrin, ‘=1’ captures the purest classic Deep Purple sound, without relying on nostalgia.
In celebration of the new album, Deep Purple will perform more than 60 concerts worldwide this year during their ‘=1MORE TIME’ tour.
With three consecutive No.1 albums in their back pocket and a resurgent new energy powering them forward, this is Deep Purple at their pinnacle. ‘Now WHAT?!’ (2013), inFinite’ (2017), and ‘Whoosh!’ (2020) have sold over one million copies worldwide, making Deep Purple one of the most successful rock bands currently active. The latest studio album, “Whoosh!”, reached #1 on the album charts in 7 countries and charted in the top 10 in another 12.
‘=1’ will be released on July 19th via earMUSIC as Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewelcase), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), Ltd. Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and Ltd. Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions feat. live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour, exclusive Collector’s T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to every show on the Deep Purple ‘=1 MORE TIME’ tour).
All LPs include a rich 12-page LP sized booklet – exclusively in the first print run!
The bonus DVD features the approx. 60min documentary ‘Access All Areas’ joining Deep Purple backstage on tour and providing an exclusive look behind the scenes.
Further exclusive items are available via the official album store: Ltd. 2LP Picture Disc, Ltd. Cassette, strictly limited canvas signed by all band members – limited to 150 items only and various other merchandise items.
=1 MORE TIME TOUR DATES
Aug. 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
About Deep Purple
There simply aren’t enough superlatives to properly acknowledge the contribution Deep Purple has made to rock music. Having sold more than 100 million albums and filled global arenas for decades, there’s little wonder that the respected British radio station Planet Rock named the group the '5th Most Influential Band Ever’. The band were also presented the ‘Legend Award’ at the 2008 World Music Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Deep Purple truly are ‘rock royalty’.
With a body of work spanning seven decades, Deep Purple has helped pioneer and define the hard rock genre while progressively moving into new areas, both keeping their sound fresh and attracting new fans to the legions who have remained loyal since the band’s inception. The celebrated MKII line up of Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Jon Lord and Ritchie Blackmore were responsible for creating many of the defining rock albums of the early 70’s, including ‘Made In Japan’, universally accepted as one of the most important and influential live albums of all time.
Known as one of the hardest working bands ever, Deep Purple has continued to release No.1 albums and tour globally since forming in 1968, with little rest. In 2007 (almost 40 years after being formed), the band performed 40 dates in France to an award-winning audience, and they continue to spend much of their year on the road selling out arenas across the globe.
Deep Purple has stayed true to its musical roots taking from an eclectic mix of styles to create a distinctive sound that defines the band today, but which in turn, has created a legacy that very few bands could ever hope to replicate. The band has written and produced so many “classic,” well-known songs, that its audience range widely in age and background – something the band has readily embraced.
Deep Purple’s recent studio album, ‘Whoosh!’ (2020), followed their worldwide chart-topping albums ‘inFinite’ (2017) and ’NOW What?!’ (2013). 2024 sees the release of their brand-new album ‘=1’. On all albums, Deep Purple joined forces with producer Bob Ezrin, who has worked with the likes of KISS, Pink Floyd, Lou Reed and Alice Cooper.
Furthering their collaboration with Ezrin, in 2021 and during the pandemic the band recorded a collection of cover songs from their own homes (normal for most bands nowadays, revolutionary for a band that records everything together in the studio), creating an eclectic and celebratory history of their roots in music, in the shape of ‘Turning To Crime’.
In 2022 came the sad news of Steve Morse’s departure due to personal circumstances. Moving forward, Deep Purple sought out the masterful skills of guitarist Simon McBride and played the year out in style, exciting crowds with a new energy and excitement.
Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey, and Simon McBride continue with renewed vitality, pushing the boundaries of hard rock to audiences around the globe, proving that Deep Purple are very much here to stay.
