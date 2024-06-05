Deep Purple Releases New Song 'Pictures of You' From Upcoming Album

=1 MORE TIME TOUR DATES Aug. 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

Aug. 17 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater

Aug. 19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 28 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 30 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 3 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sept. 4 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 6 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sept. 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 8 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain About Deep Purple There simply aren’t enough superlatives to properly acknowledge the contribution Deep Purple has made to rock music. Having sold more than 100 million albums and filled global arenas for decades, there’s little wonder that the respected British radio station Planet Rock named the group the '5th Most Influential Band Ever’. The band were also presented the ‘Legend Award’ at the 2008 World Music Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Deep Purple truly are ‘rock royalty’. With a body of work spanning seven decades, Deep Purple has helped pioneer and define the hard rock genre while progressively moving into new areas, both keeping their sound fresh and attracting new fans to the legions who have remained loyal since the band’s inception. The celebrated MKII line up of Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Jon Lord and Ritchie Blackmore were responsible for creating many of the defining rock albums of the early 70’s, including ‘Made In Japan’, universally accepted as one of the most important and influential live albums of all time. Known as one of the hardest working bands ever, Deep Purple has continued to release No.1 albums and tour globally since forming in 1968, with little rest. In 2007 (almost 40 years after being formed), the band performed 40 dates in France to an award-winning audience, and they continue to spend much of their year on the road selling out arenas across the globe. Deep Purple has stayed true to its musical roots taking from an eclectic mix of styles to create a distinctive sound that defines the band today, but which in turn, has created a legacy that very few bands could ever hope to replicate. The band has written and produced so many “classic,” well-known songs, that its audience range widely in age and background – something the band has readily embraced. Deep Purple’s recent studio album, ‘Whoosh!’ (2020), followed their worldwide chart-topping albums ‘inFinite’ (2017) and ’NOW What?!’ (2013). 2024 sees the release of their brand-new album ‘=1’. On all albums, Deep Purple joined forces with producer Bob Ezrin, who has worked with the likes of KISS, Pink Floyd, Lou Reed and Alice Cooper. Furthering their collaboration with Ezrin, in 2021 and during the pandemic the band recorded a collection of cover songs from their own homes (normal for most bands nowadays, revolutionary for a band that records everything together in the studio), creating an eclectic and celebratory history of their roots in music, in the shape of ‘Turning To Crime’. In 2022 came the sad news of Steve Morse’s departure due to personal circumstances. Moving forward, Deep Purple sought out the masterful skills of guitarist Simon McBride and played the year out in style, exciting crowds with a new energy and excitement. Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey, and Simon McBride continue with renewed vitality, pushing the boundaries of hard rock to audiences around the globe, proving that Deep Purple are very much here to stay. Photo credit: Jim Rakete