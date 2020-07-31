Deejay Young Releases New Album 'Primative'

This summer changed the life of Tampa native, and current Orlando resident, Deejay Young. Getting his start at the young age of 5, touring nationally in a supporting role of the touring production of the Gospel-Theatrical play, "Daddy Please Don't Leave", produced by Tampa Quartet ensemble, The Harmony Winds. He's since made a name for himself in the professional acting & music arenas, performing at prestigious venues across the world, like Radio City Music Hall, and KOBE World Hall in Asia.

After graduating from Howard W. Blake School for the Arts in Tampa, then immediately going to Florida A&M University afterwards for collegiate studies, Young had eyes on higher horizons. Those ambitions led to making one of the biggest decisions of his life: dropping out of college to peruse a career in the Arts.

Upon leaving Florida A&M in Tallahassee, he moved to Orlando where he received his first contract with Walt Disney World Entertainment, starring in the "Disney Channel Rocks" show at Hollywood Studios. This move was the start of what would blossom into an amazing career.

Since, Young has been apart of many shows and events at Walt Disney World, including "Finding Nemo the Musical", and has been a part of many professional regional theatre productions in the Central Florida area, such as "RENT", "Aint Misbehavin", and as Seaweed Stubbs in the musical "HAIRSPRAY" for which he garnered a Broadway World Award and Tampa Bay Theatre Award win for "Best Actor in a Musical" for his performance in the musical at American Stage Theatre in St. Petersburg, FL.

But, in June 2019, Young embarked for one of the biggest roles of his life. To his surprise, he received the official call to join the "Angelica Tour" company of the massive, smash-hit Musical, HAMILTON. A dream show for Young, he saw the production for the first time in Chicago in 2017, & since first hearing the cast recording from the Original Broadway Production was released back in 2015, Young self-manifested being in the show. That dream had come finally come to fruition, but, unfortunately had to be halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Although this put a temporary hold on being a Principal Standby in HAMILTON - performing as either "Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson", "Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, or the show's titular character, "Alexander Hamilton" for audiences around the world, Young hasn't allowed it to destroy his creativity.

While being back at his Orlando residence, he's utilized this time to write, arrange, record & produce an entire musical album, which ironically at a time where many creatives have a myriad of things to say, as jobs within the Arts communities have been advised to discontinue practices due to Coronavirus.

The Contemporary-R&B album, PRIMITIVE chronicles the importance of self-love, black culture/appreciation, as well as breaking the normalized, day-to-day social constructs of life & promoting freedom & liberation. All of these messages are messages we can use today, as the fight for equal opportunity, inclusion, & equality reigns supreme all over our nation in protests, song, & other mediums.

As the recipient of 4 Independent Music Awards, 3 Contemporary Acapella Recording Awards (CARA), & several Central Florida "Best Of..." honors from publications such as Orlando Weekly & Creative Loafing, Young simply wants his voice to be heard during these uncertain times in our world, & although proud of the prior accolades in his career, he wants to give people a loving, inspiring positive message at a time where we could all use it the most. He believes love is "the cure" for what the world is in need of, & hopes this album is a step in that direction- towards not only a better tomorrow, but a better lifetime.

PRIMITIVE is now available for on iTunes & Amazon & will be available on all digital outlets worldwide. For updated ticket, tour dates, & other information for HAMILTON, please visit www.hamiltonmusical.com. For further information related to Deejay Young, please visit www.deejayyoung.com

