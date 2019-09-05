Dead & Company Adds More New York 'Fall Fun Run' Concerts

Due to overwhelming demand, DEAD & COMPANY - Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti - have added additional East Coast concerts to the band's "Fall Fun Run." The shows - Tuesday, November 5th and Wednesday, November 6th @ the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY, fall between Dead & Company's previously announced concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY (October 31 and November 1) and the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia (November 8 & 9).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 13, @ 10AM local time through Ticketmaster .

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration is now available HERE until Sunday, September 8, @ 10PM ET / 7PM PT, through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program; supplies are limited.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 10, @ 12PM local time. Additional presales are available beginning Tuesday, September 10, at 10 AM local time.

Dead & Company has once again partnered with CID Entertainment to offer Travel Packages and three VIP ticket options. Click HERE for full details.

Check deadandcompany.com for complete tour information.

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with artist and musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The result was one of the most successful touring bands of the decade. Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to more than 2 million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has grossed $205.5 million and sold 2.18 million tickets across 120 reported shows.

Dead & Company has headlined iconic stadiums across the country including Folsom Field, Autzen Stadium, Citi Field, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. Additionally, the band broke Wrigley Field's all-time concert attendance record. In between tours, Dead & Company hosts its annual "Playing in the Sand" all-inclusive Caribbean concert vacation in Mexico. The next Playing in the Sand destination event - January 16-19, 2020 - features three nights of Dead & Company playing on an intimate beach at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancún.





