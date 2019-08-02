Dayseeker Announce New Album SLEEPTALK

Dayseeker return this September with the release of their new studio album Sleeptalk. The album drops September 27 throughSpinefarm Records.



The band debuted the video for the title track.



"'Sleeptalk,' as a single and album, is our proudest work to date," said singer Rory Rodriguez. "We've never felt more confident in our music than this very moment. The music video explores a toxic relationship with a couple who have separated but continue seeing one another after the fact. The underlying message is how we sometimes would rather live in misery than separate from someone we love so dearly."

Watch it here:





After several years of hard-nosed touring throughout North America and Europe -including impressive showings on the final cross-country Vans Warped Tour- Southern California's Dayseeker hunkered down at home and establish their new sound in familiar territory. Entering the studio with budding producer and close personal friend, Daniel Braunstein, the band embraced a uniquely Los Angeles sound - showcasing decades of influence all wrapped within the band's core identity. From opening track to closing note of Sleeptalk, it's clear that the band has discarded what may have been expected and instead chosen to embrace something most artists struggle to ever find: themselves.



Dayseeker are back on the road this fall, touring with Wage War, Like Moths to Flames, and Polaris. All Dayseeker dates are below.



DAYSEEKER ON TOUR:

WITH WAGE WAR, LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES, + POLARIS:

9/27: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

9/28: Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

9/30: Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel

10/2: Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

10/3: Detroit, MI @ St Andrew's Hall

10/4: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/5: Lakewood, OH @ Phantasy Nightclub

10/7: Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex Theater

10/8: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

10/10: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/11: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/12: Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

10/14: Columbus, OH @ Skully's

10/15: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/16: St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird

10/18: Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/19: Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

10/21: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/22: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10/24: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/25: Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

10/26: Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre

10/28: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

10/29: Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/31: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/1: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues





