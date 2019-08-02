Dayseeker Announce New Album SLEEPTALK
Dayseeker return this September with the release of their new studio album Sleeptalk. The album drops September 27 throughSpinefarm Records.
The band debuted the video for the title track.
"'Sleeptalk,' as a single and album, is our proudest work to date," said singer Rory Rodriguez. "We've never felt more confident in our music than this very moment. The music video explores a toxic relationship with a couple who have separated but continue seeing one another after the fact. The underlying message is how we sometimes would rather live in misery than separate from someone we love so dearly."
Watch it here:
After several years of hard-nosed touring throughout North America and Europe -including impressive showings on the final cross-country Vans Warped Tour- Southern California's Dayseeker hunkered down at home and establish their new sound in familiar territory. Entering the studio with budding producer and close personal friend, Daniel Braunstein, the band embraced a uniquely Los Angeles sound - showcasing decades of influence all wrapped within the band's core identity. From opening track to closing note of Sleeptalk, it's clear that the band has discarded what may have been expected and instead chosen to embrace something most artists struggle to ever find: themselves.
Dayseeker are back on the road this fall, touring with Wage War, Like Moths to Flames, and Polaris. All Dayseeker dates are below.
DAYSEEKER ON TOUR:
WITH WAGE WAR, LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES, + POLARIS:
9/27: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
9/28: Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club
9/30: Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel
10/2: Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
10/3: Detroit, MI @ St Andrew's Hall
10/4: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
10/5: Lakewood, OH @ Phantasy Nightclub
10/7: Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex Theater
10/8: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
10/10: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/11: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
10/12: Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
10/14: Columbus, OH @ Skully's
10/15: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/16: St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird
10/18: Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
10/19: Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
10/21: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
10/22: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
10/24: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/25: Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
10/26: Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre
10/28: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
10/29: Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/31: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/1: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues