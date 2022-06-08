Dawes & Bahamas Unite for Co-headlining Tour

Acclaimed Los Angeles-based rockers Dawes and GRAMMY® Award-nominated Canadian artist Bahamas have announced plans for a very special co-headline tour. "An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas" will see them performing together for two unique live sets, with Dawes backing Bahamas and Bahamas joining Dawes for a collaborative performance. The tour begins September 7 at Knoxville, TN's Bijou Theatre and then travels the US through the month.

"An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas" marks a pinnacle of Dawes' busy international live schedule, including headline shows, festival performances, and a summer tour supporting The Head and The Heart. Additional highlights include a very special Independence Day event with Phil Lesh & Friends, set for Monday, July 4 at Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

The non-stop tour schedule celebrates the arrival of Dawes' upcoming eighth studio album, MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER, due everywhere via Rounder Records on Friday, July 22. Pre-orders are available now. A number of exclusive bundles - including Limited Edition Preferred Pink Vinyl w/Optional Exclusive 11x11 Signed Band Photo, Turntable Slipmat, Black Hoodie, White Pocket T, and Socks - are available now at the official Dawes webstore HERE.

Produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER represents an adventurous new turn for Dawes, evincing a more ambitious, exploratory approach towards recording than ever before. The album includes such recently released singles as "It Comes In Waves" and the epic opening track, "Someone Else's Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax," both available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Official performance videos - directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA's historic EastWest Studios - are streaming now via YouTube.

MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER marks Dawes' first new LP following 2020's Rounder Records debut, GOOD LUCK WITH WHATEVER. Produced by 7x GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, the album earned critical applause around the world, with Esquire declaring it "their liveliest, most visceral set yet." Dawes celebrated with a range of high profile TV appearances, including ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert #playathome series as well as CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions.

Dawes is: T.Z. Goldsmith (guitar, primary vocal), W.Q. Gelber (handmade bass), G.W. Goldsmith (drums, percussion, background vocals), and L.M. Pardini (piano, organ, synthesizers, clavinet, Wurlitzer, guitar, background vocals).

Hailed for his undaunted self-awareness, wry wit, and unabashed heart, Bahamas' most recent release, 2021's LIVE TO TAPE, sees the award-winning singer-songwriter otherwise known as Afie Jurvanen performing in studio from Halifax, Nova Scotia with an array of acclaimed artists performing remotely from Nashville, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Perth, Toronto, and other locations.

Among those collaborating with Bahamas are members of Dawes, The 400 Unit, The Secret Sisters, Lucius, Greensky Bluegrass, and such revered session musicians as Nathan East (Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder), Steve Ferrone (Average White Band, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), Gus Seyffert (Beck, Adele), Joey Waronker (REM, Atoms for Peace), Bob Glaub (Jackson Browne, Bob Dylan), Russ Kunkel (Joni Mitchell, John Lennon), and more.

Created during the height of the pandemic, LIVE TO TAPE followed Bahamas' fifth studio album, SAD HUNK, which received 2021's Juno Award for "Adult Alternative Album of the Year" along with wide-ranging critical plaudits around the world.

Watch the new performance video here:

DAWES TOUR 2022

JULY

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage †

29 - Yuzawa, JP - Fuji Rock Festival *

AUGUST

1 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^ (SOLD OUT)

4 - Houston, TX - Lawn at White Oak ^

5 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

6 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion ^

7 - Arvada, CO - Arvada Center for the Arts

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre ^

9 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

11 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

12 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park ^ (SOLD OUT)

13 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park ^

16 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater ^

18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

19 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre ^

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^ (SOLD OUT)

23 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

27 - Tisbury, MA - Beach Road Weekend *

28 - Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose *

SEPTEMBER

3-4 - Indianapolis, IN - All In Music & Arts Festival *

7 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre #

8 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island #

9 - Winston-Salem, NC - Gears and Guitars #

10 - Charleston, SC - The Windjammer #

11 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

13 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage #

14 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre #

16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

17 - Hammondsport, NY - Point of the Bluff Vineyards #

18 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre #

19 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre #

21 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre #

22 - Lexington, KY - The Burl Outdoors #

23 - Memphis, TN - Levitt Shell #

24 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival *

25- Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

* Festival Performance

† w/Phil Lesh & Friends

^ Supporting The Head and The Heart

# "An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas"