Davido Announces Smash European Tour Dates

International superstar DAVIDO announced the highly anticipated 7-city European leg of his already successful North American headlining Timeless Tour. With dates kicking off in Manchester, UK on September 13th, and ending in Paris on January 31, 2024, The Timeless Tour has electrified crowds in arenas across North America.

This new announcement continues to demonstrate the power of Davido's global fan base fueled by the incredible success of Davido's recent album Timeless, and its +130M streaming first single, "Unavailable". In demand across the globe, Davido not only recently headlined Afronation, but was the only African artist to perform at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

See below for the full confirmed itinerary.

DAVIDO EUROPEAN 2023 TOUR DATES

Wednesday, September 13: Manchester, UK / Vic Warehouse

Friday, September 15: Berlin, Germany / Colombianhalle

Sunday, September 17: Dusseldorf, Germany / Mitshubishi Electric Halle

Wednesday, September 21: Copenhagen, Denmark / Forum Black Box

Saturday, September 23 / Stockholm, Sweden / Banakompainet

Sunday, January 28, 2024 / London, UK /O2 Arena

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 / Paris, France / Accor Arena

More about Davido:

Davido (born David Adedeji Adeleke) has cemented his position as a global force within music. The American born, Nigerian raised Afrobeats icon Davido’s has amassed over 2 billion streams and over 1 billion video views across his 11-year career.

The most followed Afrobeats artist across social media, Davido has been a forerunner in connecting the world to Afrobeats and vice versa. Breaking records in 2019 with hit singles “If”, “Fall”, “FIA”, the tracks marked the beginning of the adoption of Afrobeats Stateside, and saw the artist pick up awards and nominations accordingly.

In 2022 global superstar Davido was handpicked by FIFA to lead their 2022 World Cup Soundtrack “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)”. Career milestones have also included two sold out shows at London’s O2 Arena, headlining AfroNation around the globe and closing the 2022 World Cup with a performance seen by over 250 million viewers. His third studio album, 2020’s A Better Time, the critically acclaimed follow up to his 1.2 billion streaming 2019 release A Good Time.

In 2023, Davido released his fourth studio album, Timeless, continuing to break global records for an African artist, streaming over +133M in its first week. The Nigerian superstar's “Timeless” had the most first-day streams ever for an African album on Apple Music. Timeless became Davido’s highest charting project debuting at #2 on Billboards World Music chart and immediately produced three top charting singles from the project; the + 23M tik tok smash, ‘Unavailable’ which debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Afrobeats chart and ‘Over Dem’ which debuted at #10 and following closely behind ‘Feel’ at #11.

Earning 30 awards and nominations internationally including the MOBO for ‘Best African Act’, the MTV EMA for ‘Best African Act’ and ‘Best International Act’, two MTV Africa Music Awards, a BET Awards for ‘Best African Act’ and ‘Best International Act’ (2018), two Nigerian Teen Choice Awards for ‘Top Featured Artist’ and ‘Choice Male Artist’, Davido global impact is unmatched.



