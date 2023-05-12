David Tucker Releases New Single 'What You Think About This Song'

Country singer/songwriter David Tucker continues his inspiring return from a lengthy career hiatus with the release of his latest single, "What You Think About This Song," and the track's accompanying music video, available everywhere now.

Written with Nathan Chapman and Jake Saghi, "What You Think About This Song" explores a situation that is relatable for many - trying to figure out where you really stand with a friend for whom you've developed something deeper.

The single leaves no doubt that Tucker is back on track artistically after having to press pause on both his career and life, showcasing the poignant lyrics and unabashed vulnerability that have come to define his songwriting. It tells the story of Tucker's decision to share a new song he's written about a woman who has captured his heart with the very woman herself, which becomes a unique opportunity to finally reveal his true feelings to her in the hopes they will be reciprocated.

"The unknown is a tough spot to be in when it comes to matters of the heart, but to emerge from that you really have to be willing to take a chance and open yourself up," says Tucker. "The story here ends 'happily ever after' and while that's not always going to be the case, I think it's always worth putting yourself out there for someone special no matter how daunting it may seem."

"The songs Nathan has written and produced make up so much of what I grew up listening to, so to be able to bring this one to life with both he and Jake was an absolute blast," Tucker adds.

Tucker has proven adept at crafting compelling music videos that match the feel of his music and the video for "What You Think About This Song" is no different. It blends shots of Tucker thoughtfully jotting down lyrics behind the soundboard of a recording studio with tender scenes of Tucker and the woman he hopes to make more than a friend at a roller rink and alongside a picturesque lake, and culminates with a happy ending that confirms he made the right choice in sharing his song - and feelings - with her.

Following a serious car accident that nearly cost him his life last year, Tucker re-emerged with the March release of "Water It Down," which chronicles the harrowing wreck and the challenges of his subsequent recovery. "What Do You Think About This Song" is the second of several singles Tucker will roll out this year before the release of an EP this Fall.

About David Tucker

From mental health battles and sickness to family tragedies and a life-threatening car accident, country singer-songwriter David Tucker has fought his way through adversity to create groundbreaking music that not only inspires others, but transforms them as well.

Born in Georgia and raised in Kentucky, Tucker grew up in a musical family and spent his formative years learning various instruments and joining his parents and siblings on their travels around the country to perform and sing songs that held a message of faith.

After putting together his own band and building a loyal following in his home state, Tucker moved to Nashville in 2017, where he spent his days welding Music City skyscrapers and his nights playing Broadway's honky-tonks, all while honing his multi-instrumental skills and lending his artist's ear to others as a co-writer and producer.

Tucker released a handful of singles throughout 2021 that showcase his vulnerable and honest songwriting and were featured by Vevo, CMT, American Songwriter and numerous other notable outlets before being forced to put his career on hold following both the diagnosis of an auto-immune disease and a car accident that nearly cost him his life.

Now back to working full-time on his career, he has several new singles slated for release in 2023 that reflect his unique personal experiences and the valuable lessons learned from them.