David Steinhart Shares New Single 'Did You Say The Words?'

David Steinhart has released his latest single, "Did You Just Say The Words?". This track beautifully blends synth textures with a hint of twang and the smoothness of soft rock. The vocals are soulful and rich, conveying deep emotion as they weave through introspective lyrics about love and connection.

David on the track, "Channeling my inner crooner on this mid-tempo ballad about a guy who feels overshadowed and neglected by his more successful partner, only to realize in the end that he’s been acting like a chump and denying the person he loves life’s simple pleasures. Now the days are getting short/the nights are so much colder/I’ve started thinking that it’s me/that’s making things so hard/I know you miss the light/of the easy mornings/streaming through the trees/washing over the yard."Los Angeles songwriter David Steinhart continues to build on his prolific career with the upcoming solo effort titled, 'Released'. Steinhart returns to solo work after a decade of albums and shows with his folk trio The Furious Seasons.



'Released' features ten new songs and highlights Steinhart’s ongoing love of folk tinged pop tunes, this time with lush full band arrangements and his customary rich lyrical imagery.



Produced by acclaimed, five-time Grammy winner Alfonso Rodenas and performed by a group of talented musicians, Steinhart has crafted an album that subtlety nods to the recordings of Todd Rundgren, Harry Nilsson, Prefab Sprout and Elvis Costello.

With nearly 30 albums to his name and an extensive touring history as a solo artist and with the bands The Furious Seasons, Smart Brown Handbag and Pop Art, 'Released' highlights Steinhart’s trademark lilting melodies and lyrical turns

of phrase, on this new full band, full length offering.

