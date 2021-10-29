David Guetta Releases 'Family (Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)'

2x GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ/producer/songwriter David Guetta is back with a star-studded new single, "Family (Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)" is available now.

"Family is everything to me," shares Bebe Rexha. "Sometimes you find friends that become your family, and that is what this song is about. Sharing this experience with David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie With A Hoodie made it even more special."

Impressivley, the featured vocalists on "Family" collectivly have over 75 million monthly Spotify listeners and 200 million social followers.

Recently nominated for favoritce dance/electorinc artist at the 2021's MTV EMA's and bst electroinc artist at this year's AMA's and the winner of DJ Mag's "Top 100 DJs" poll in 2011, 2020, and 2021, David Guetta is among EDM's greatest superstars. A 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning international icon with more than 10B worldwide streams and global sales in excess of 50M. His extraordinary catalog includes countless #1 singles, multiple gold and platinum certifications, two GRAMMY® Awards, and the biggest social media numbers of any DJ/producer in history.

Guetta's most recent full-length, 2018's 7, made a chart-topping debut at #1 on Billboard's "Top Dance/Electronic Albums" upon its arrival - his third LP to reach that pinnacle. David Guetta has been voted the world's favorite DJ by fans voting in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs Poll for the second year running, capping off another incredible year for the French artist. Testament to the relentless work he put into keeping his fans entertained and engaged throughout the pandemic, this award is the culmination of an intense purple patch of activity and creativity for Guetta.

He maintained an epic level of quality for his live streams during lockdown, hosting his series of United At Home livestreams. These included an unforgettable concert from Paris' Louvre Museum on New Year's Eve in aid of Unicef and French food package charity Restos du Coeur and a follow-up show at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, raising $2 million in donations across all of his United At Home streams.

Then once clubs and festivals finally reopened, he brought joy to fans by playing one of the first comeback gigs in Las Vegas ("that night will certainly go down in history for me as one of my favorite shows" he says), as well as EXIT in Serbia, Creamfields and Isle Of Wight in the UK, Untold in Romania and in France.

There was never dull moment on the production front for him during this difficult period either, scoring a UK #3 hit with 'Heartbreak Anthem' alongside Little Mix and Galantis and other smashes including 'If You Really Love Me', 'Bed' with Joel Corry, 'Remember' with Becky Hill and Hero alongside Afrojack, sending him to #9 most streamed artist on Spotify globally. He also released a 2021 remix of his classic 'Memories' after it unexpectedly went viral on Tik Tok and a massive rework of Shouse's 'Love Tonight'.

He went from strength to strength with his underground- focused Future Rave project alongside Morten. Their 'New Rave' EP made a huge impact with its fierce uncompromising sound, winning him many new fans, and he celebrated 10 years of his massive 'Titanium' collaboration with Sia by releasing new remixes, including a mindblowing Future Rave version. He also returned to his uncompromising Jack Back alias for 'I've Been Missing You' with Ferreck Dawn and Guz.

Listen to the new single here: