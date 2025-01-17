David Gray’s New Studio Album 'Dear Life' Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray unveils his thirteenth studio album Dear Life, out now via Gray’s independent label, Laugh A Minute Records/Secretly Distribution. The release of the project comes ahead of his 2025 “Past & Present” World Tour, which is set to kick off next week.

Dear Life stands as Gray’s most profound, unique, and heartfelt work to date, with album singles “Plus & Minus,” “After the Harvest,” “Singing for the Pharaoh,” and “Fighting Talk” setting the tone for this new era in David’s musical journey. Weaving a story unlike any other, the record reveals the singer-songwriter as a driven individual dedicated to a personal artistic journey. As a bonafide storyteller through and through, Gray highlights his innermost self through richly poetic lyrics and an expansive musical range. Produced by Ben de Vries and recorded in a makeshift studio two hours outside of London, in Norfolk, Dear Life navigates the complex interplay between emotional crisis and resolution, mortality and faith, reality and illusion, as well as love and heartbreak. It explores themes of magic, science, loss, and acceptance, all while maintaining a sonically cohesive and immersive soundscape.

The Past & Present World Tour will see David playing his greatest hits in addition to tracks off Dear Life. The 50-stop trek will kick off on January 24th in Boston and with David set to trot across North America, Europe, and the UK, with performances in New York, LA, Toronto, Nashville, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and more before wrapping in Belfast at the end of August. Full list of tour dates below and more information HERE.

Past & Present World Tour Dates:

January 24th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway / SOLD-OUT

January 25th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met / SOLD-OUT

January 26th - Washington D.C, Anthem

January 28th - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre / SOLD-OUT

January 29th - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts / SOLD-OUT

January 31st - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall / SOLD-OUT

February 1st - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre / SOLD-OUT

February 2nd - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

February 3rd - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre / SOLD-OUT

February 6th - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

February 7th - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre / SOLD-OUT

February 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Centre / SOLD-OUT

February 10th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

February 13th - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

February 14th - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre / LOW TICKETS

February 15th - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

February 17th - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

February 18th - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

February 20th - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theatre

February 21st - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre / LOW TICKETS

February 23rd - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

February 24th - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium / SOLD-OUT

March 13th - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall / LOW TICKETS

March 14th - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome / SOLD-OUT

March 16th - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena / SOLD-OUT

March 17th - Bath, UK - The Forum / SOLD-OUT

March 18th - Oxford, UK - New Theatre / SOLD-OUT

March 20th - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall / LOW TICKETS

March 21st - Stockton, UK - Globe Theatre / SOLD-OUT

March 22nd - Glasgow, UK -SEC Armadillo / SOLD-OUT

March 24th - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall / SOLD-OUT

March 25th - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo / SOLD-OUT

March 27th - Sheffield, UK - City Hall / LOW TICKETS

March 28th - Llandudno, UK - Venue Cymru / SOLD-OUT

March 29th - Leicester, UK- De Montfort Hall / SOLD-OUT

March 31st - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall / SOLD-OUT

April 1st - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall / LOW TICKETS

April 3rd - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall / SOLD-OUT

April 5th - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena / SOLD-OUT

April 7th - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

April 9th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carré / SOLD OUT

April 10th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carré / SOLD-OUT

April 12th - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall

May 1st - Limerick, Ireland - King John’s Castle / SOLD-OUT

May 2nd - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

May 6th - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo / LOW TICKETS

May 8th - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall / LOW TICKETS

May 9th - London, UK - Palladium / SOLD-OUT

May 10th - London, UK - Palladium

August 27th - Killarney, Ireland - Gleneagle INEC Arena - SOLD OUT

August 28th - Killarney, Ireland - Gleneagle INEC Arena - JUST ADDED

August 30th - Belfast - Custom House Square - LOW TICKETS

About David Gray:

David Gray has established himself as one of the UK’s leading music artists both at home and overseas. Gray’s commercial success is also backed up by a critical consensus and numerous accolades. He has quietly become one of the most influential, impactful, and inimitable British vocalists of this century, gathering two Ivor Novello Awards, in addition to notching four BRIT Award nominations, two GRAMMY® nominations, and multi-PLATINUM certifications worldwide. Gray broke the mold with his album, White Ladder, in 1998. Beyond going platinum in North America, it historically became “the tenth best-selling album of the 21st century in the United Kingdom,” and “the best-selling album in Ireland.” Paving the way for generations, its success spawned a new wave of singer-songwriters in an acoustic boom that resonates to this day of artists, including Ed Sheeran and Adele who count Gray as an influence. To this day, he remains an electrifying performer, selling-out arenas and amphitheaters on various continents. With his thirteenth studio album Dear Life out January 17th, 2025, Gray has made his musical return. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Gray on his “Past & Present” World Tour. For more information, please visit www.davidgray.com.

