David Archuleta Announces 2020 'Ok, All Right' North American Tour
David Archuleta has announced he will hit the road in spring 2020 for a six week trek across North America in support of his forthcoming new pop album release. The tour, dubbed "OK, All Right" after his upcoming new single will begin on March 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA and weave through such cities as Boston & Chicago before hitting New York in early May. Tickets for all dates go on-sale Tuesday, December 6 here: https://davidarchuleta.com/home/live/
This past summer David ventured into new territories with his music and released a new pop single "Paralyzed." "Paralyzed was a bit of a venting song. I get frustrated watching myself hesitate so much, and not let go of things from the past that I know I should. A lot of those past things are fears, anger, resentment, and I see how they all form excuses in my mind of why I can't move forward. I watch as missed opportunities fly by and I just do nothing, because I freeze. It gets me so frustrated! This song is the battle with those paralyzing thoughts and I intend to be the victor." Says David
David is currently on a nationwide Christmas tour in support of his holiday album Winter In The Air . The deluxe edition of "Winter In The Air" is available here: https://lnk.to/WITADeluxe. David is also writing new material for his next album scheduled to be released in 2020.
2020 Tour Dates
Mon 3/30/2020 LOS ANGELES, CA Troubadour
Tue 3/31/2020 SAN JOSE, CA Ritz
Wed 4/1/2020 FOLSOM, CA Harris Center
Fri 4/3/2020 SPOKANE, WA Bing Crosby Theatre
Sat 4/4/2020 VANCOUVER, BC Rio Theatre
Mon 4/6/2020 GRANTS PASS, OR Rogue Theatre
Tue 4/7/2020 BEND, OR Tower Theatre
Wed 4/8/2020 BOISE, ID Egyptian Theater
Thu 4/9/2020 IDAHO FALLS, ID Colonial Theater
Sat 4/11/2020 DENVER, CO Soiled Dove
Mon 4/13/2020 KANSAS CITY, MO Knuckleheads
Tue 4/14/2020 OMAHA, NE Slowdown
Wed 4/15/2020 ST. LOUIS, MO Old Rock House
Fri 4/17/2020 INDIANAPOLIS, IN HiFi
Sat 4/18/2020 CHICAGO, IL City Winery
Mon 4/20/2020 COLUMBUS, OH Skully's
Tue 4/21/2020 PITTSBURGH, PA Club Cafe
Wed 4/22/2020 TORONTO, ON Mod Club
Fri 4/24/2020 PHILADELPHIA, PA Sellersville
Sat 4/25/2020 BOSTON, MA City Winery
Tue 4/28/2020 FAIRFIELD, CT The Warehouse
Wed 4/29/2020 HARTFORD, CT Infinity Hall
Thu 4/30/2020 NORFOLK, CT Infinity Hall
Fri 5/1/2020 BAY SHORE, NY YMCA Boulton
Sat 5/2/2020 NEW YORK, NY Gramercy
Mon 5/4/2020 WASHINGTON, DC City Winery
Tue 5/5/2020 RICHMOND, VA Tin Pan
Fri 5/8/2020 ORLANDO, FL Plaza
Sat 5/9/2020 CLEARWATER, FL Capitol Theatre
Mon 5/11/2020 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Broward Center