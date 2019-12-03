David Archuleta Announces 2020 'Ok, All Right' North American Tour

David Archuleta has announced he will hit the road in spring 2020 for a six week trek across North America in support of his forthcoming new pop album release. The tour, dubbed "OK, All Right" after his upcoming new single will begin on March 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA and weave through such cities as Boston & Chicago before hitting New York in early May. Tickets for all dates go on-sale Tuesday, December 6 here: https://davidarchuleta.com/home/live/

This past summer David ventured into new territories with his music and released a new pop single "Paralyzed." "Paralyzed was a bit of a venting song. I get frustrated watching myself hesitate so much, and not let go of things from the past that I know I should. A lot of those past things are fears, anger, resentment, and I see how they all form excuses in my mind of why I can't move forward. I watch as missed opportunities fly by and I just do nothing, because I freeze. It gets me so frustrated! This song is the battle with those paralyzing thoughts and I intend to be the victor." Says David

David is currently on a nationwide Christmas tour in support of his holiday album Winter In The Air . The deluxe edition of "Winter In The Air" is available here: https://lnk.to/WITADeluxe. David is also writing new material for his next album scheduled to be released in 2020.

2020 Tour Dates

Mon 3/30/2020 LOS ANGELES, CA Troubadour

Tue 3/31/2020 SAN JOSE, CA Ritz

Wed 4/1/2020 FOLSOM, CA Harris Center

Fri 4/3/2020 SPOKANE, WA Bing Crosby Theatre

Sat 4/4/2020 VANCOUVER, BC Rio Theatre

Mon 4/6/2020 GRANTS PASS, OR Rogue Theatre

Tue 4/7/2020 BEND, OR Tower Theatre

Wed 4/8/2020 BOISE, ID Egyptian Theater

Thu 4/9/2020 IDAHO FALLS, ID Colonial Theater

Sat 4/11/2020 DENVER, CO Soiled Dove

Mon 4/13/2020 KANSAS CITY, MO Knuckleheads

Tue 4/14/2020 OMAHA, NE Slowdown

Wed 4/15/2020 ST. LOUIS, MO Old Rock House

Fri 4/17/2020 INDIANAPOLIS, IN HiFi

Sat 4/18/2020 CHICAGO, IL City Winery

Mon 4/20/2020 COLUMBUS, OH Skully's

Tue 4/21/2020 PITTSBURGH, PA Club Cafe

Wed 4/22/2020 TORONTO, ON Mod Club

Fri 4/24/2020 PHILADELPHIA, PA Sellersville

Sat 4/25/2020 BOSTON, MA City Winery

Tue 4/28/2020 FAIRFIELD, CT The Warehouse

Wed 4/29/2020 HARTFORD, CT Infinity Hall

Thu 4/30/2020 NORFOLK, CT Infinity Hall

Fri 5/1/2020 BAY SHORE, NY YMCA Boulton

Sat 5/2/2020 NEW YORK, NY Gramercy

Mon 5/4/2020 WASHINGTON, DC City Winery

Tue 5/5/2020 RICHMOND, VA Tin Pan

Fri 5/8/2020 ORLANDO, FL Plaza

Sat 5/9/2020 CLEARWATER, FL Capitol Theatre

Mon 5/11/2020 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Broward Center





