Dave Stewart Releases 'Ebony McQueen' Album and Box Set

Dave Stewart - the award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, innovator and Eurythmics co-founder - has released Ebony McQueen, today via Bay Street Records. The 26-track collection is available digitally on all DSPs and as a deluxe multi-format box set. Stream / Order Ebony McQueen here.

Ebony McQueen is among the most ambitious and autobiographical works of Dave Stewart's remarkable life and landmark career - an exhilarating, original musical fable about music, young manhood and finding hard-earned wisdom and true love with the girl next door.

Written and produced by Stewart, Ebony McQueen was recorded at Nashville's legendary Blackbird Studio and his own Bay Street Recording Studio in the Caribbean, with contributions from an array of top vocalists, session players, and a 60-piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra.

The deluxe multi-format box set features the complete triple album on 3x vinyl LP alongside two additional vinyl EPs, two cassettes, and an expansive photo book that includes typed lyrics as well as Stewart's original film "scriptment." Stewart is currently in the process of developing Ebony McQueen into a film and stage musical (details TBA).

The title track, which arrived with a music video featuring illustrations by Kathryn Robertson, is the introduction to Ebony McQueen, the fictional voodoo blues queen and living embodiment of the blues music that inspired Stewart's entire career.

"She is basically my entry point into music and the title track is the entry point to this story," shares Stewart. "Ultimately, it's a story about destiny. There's a point in your life when something's put before you and you can either choose this path or that path. If you're open to it, the right path chooses you. And the whole story is about how that awakening happens."

The joyful, rousing Ebony McQueen brings together Stewart's seminal early inspirations - his father's Rodgers & Hammerstein records, Robert Johnson's blues, and the mind-blowing sounds of The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and The Rolling Stones - all filtered through his own inimitable creative lens of richly orchestrated pop, rock 'n roll, psychedelia, musical theater, even the distinctive rake-and-scrape sound of his beloved colorful Junkanoo carnival.

Deeply personal yet wholly universal, Ebony McQueen is more than Dave Stewart's own story - it's for everyone whose lives have been steered by the redemptive magic of music and mysterious power of love.

With a career spanning four decades and over 100M album sales worldwide, award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart is among the most respected and accomplished talents in popular music history. Stewart co-wrote and produced each Eurythmics album in his world-famous duo with Annie Lennox.

He has also produced albums and co-written songs with Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Tom Petty, Gwen Stefani, Damian Marley, Stevie Nicks, Bryan Ferry, A.R. Rahman, Katy Perry, Sinead O'Connor, Aretha Franklin, Al Green, and Joss Stone, and many others. He is currently working with Stone on the recently announced musical of 'The Time Traveller's Wife' - due to premiere later this year.

His wide-ranging work has earned Stewart a long list of prestigious honors, including over fifty ASCAP and BMI Awards, four Ivor Novello Awards for "Best Songwriter," four BRIT Awards for "Best Producer" (including a Lifetime Achievement Award), a Golden Globe Award, and a GRAMMY® Award.

"Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" by Eurythmics was recently inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame®, in recognition of its qualitative and historical significance, and Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox were among the 2020 inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with a ceremony taking place in June 2022. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced Eurythmics as 2022 inductees for their profound impact on music.

Beyond his creative work as a musician, Stewart is a renowned film and TV producer (including NBC's hit songwriting competition series, Songland), author, photographer, public speaker, and entrepreneur. In 2010, Stewart established Dave Stewart Entertainment (DSE), a "media company for the new world" (The Los Angeles Times), linking creative ideas to a host of projects in music, film, television, books, theatre, and new media. As the creator of content for DSE, Stewart has married his passion for music, film, and television by creating a number of high-profile projects.

Listen to the new single here: