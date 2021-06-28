Date Set for Disaster Relief Concert for the Nashville Area

Country star Craig Campbell is set to headline the 1st Annual Disaster Relief Concert benefiting tornado and flood victims across Middle Tennessee on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hop Springs Murfreesboro. CJ Solar, Presley & Taylor, Mark McKay and Liam Coleman are set to perform, and comedian Reno Collier will be the guest host and MC. Tickets begin at $10 and are available HERE.

"Many households in Middle Tennessee have had a hard year, working to recover from the tornado or the floods, while navigating COVID-19 health and economic disasters, too. Inspiritus staff and volunteers are committed to providing home repair assistance to ensure these families are able to go from surviving to thriving again," said Virginia Spencer of Inspiritus. "We appreciate Hop Springs for hosting this event and these great artists for providing wonderful entertainment for a great cause. This event will provide hope to many families who are still recovering from the tornado and the floods."

The concert will benefit Inspiritus Disaster Relief efforts in Middle Tennessee. Inspiritus provides long term recovery assistance for families and individuals who have unmet needs following a natural disaster. The nonprofit's work includes assessing each family's or individual's comprehensive needs after a storm, and ensuring those needs are met by providing free muck and gut, debris removal, and/or home repair or home rebuild construction management when home owners are unable to financially recover on their own.

Donations for disaster relief will be accepted at the event to provide support to homeowners who have been unable to recover from the 2020 Tornado or the 2021 Floods.

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a picnic meal to enjoy the concert. No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted, but food trucks, additional beverages and beer will be available for purchase. Commemorative merchandise, including beer glasses and beverage coolers will include a complimentary beverage.

Those arriving early can enjoy hiking on the Hickory Trails, ultimate frisbee golf course. There is a fun dog park on site, but dogs must be on leash outside of the dog park.

Inspiritus is a nonprofit social service agency that guides individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted on a path from surviving to thriving. In 2019, Lutheran Services in Tennessee and Lutheran Services of Georgia joined forces and became known as Inspiritus. The name "Inspiritus" derives from the latin term "inspirit", which means "to fill with strength or courage." To "inspirit" is what Inspiritus does. Inspiritus helps individuals and families discover their inner strength and resilience, leading to a more fulfilling life. See www.weinspirit.org to learn more or donate.