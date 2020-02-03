Das Mortal Releases New Single 'The Void'

Synthwave producer Das Mörtal releases his new single 'The Void' on 31 January via Lisbon Lux Records. Das Mörtal has received support from tastemaker Youtube channels such as New Retro Wave as well as publications such as Heavy Blog Is Heavy, Pure Volume, Exclaim!, VENTS Magazine, The Montreal Gazette and Metal Sucks. His album Hotline Miami II has racked up over 8 million streams and he has featured on Spotify playlists including Retrowave/ Outrun, Dr. Disrespect, and Apple Playlist ÉlectroniQC. He has toured with Perturbator, shared the stage with Carpenter Brut, Gost, Danger, Dan Terminus, Tommy'86 and Le Matos, and performed at festivals such as Les Transmusicales and Osheaga Festival. Das Mörtal will be on tour supporting Dance With The Dead and Magic Sword in Europe mid-February for 13 shows followed by North America for 25 shows.

Canadian-born and based with a two-year stint in Berlin, Cristobal Cortes, or Das Mörtal has produced the soundtracks for a few films, including Naissance d'un Zombie and feature film Deadcon resulting in a significant rise in results on Shazam. His 2017 album Always Loved (which is still selling rapidly on vinyl) featured collaborations with French Fox and Ghost Twin and received international acclaim that allowed Das Mörtal to headline his first US tour. The significance of the release date, 31 January, is centred around the Pagan Festival of Imbolc, a celebration to welcome the end of winter.

Inspired by artists such as Steve Moore and Aphex Twin, Das Mörtal creates an obscure and nostalgic sound, mixing influences from german techno to horror and sci-fi movie soundtracks. Drawing parallels to artists such as Gesaffelstein, Perturbator, and Waveshaper he traverses the landscapes of synthwave, new wave and techno.

'The Void's' meticulously contained old school synth tones and clear-headed execution carry the feel of early '90s video game soundtracks, with ominous tones subtly layered in. A kinetic beat beat drives the track forward while accent elements snap and hum in the background, carving out bits of detail in the track's pacey landscape.

Speaking of the track Das Mörtal notes, ""The Void" is a call back to 90's techno, taking inspiration from goth culture and the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft."









Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You